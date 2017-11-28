Local Christmas spending important for economic boost

KEEP IT LOCAL: Harmony and Ebony Dudarko with Zoe Daley doing their Christmas shopping.

KEEP IT LOCAL: Harmony and Ebony Dudarko with Zoe Daley doing their Christmas shopping. Emily Pidgeon

SPEND around $500 in the lead-up to Christmas and the money will give the local economy a great boost into the new year, the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry has revealed.

Chamber committee member and Sothertons Gladstone senior accountant Joe Smith said the flow-on effect would give businesses a better chance at providing new jobs.

"Normally, the amount you spend locally will be spent twice over again in the local region," Mr Smith said.

"It doesn't take that much to spend that amount during Christmas time.

"Everyone is spending more money, either being guests, whether it's groceries and seafood. It goes towards the holiday season."

Mr Smith said people who bought their presents online or in other cities usually did not consider bargaining with local businesses to try to get a better deal.

"Sometimes it's definitely worth asking the question because most of the local businesses definitely will take up that opportunity," Mr Smith said.

"That keeps the money in the local community.

"The ease of buying online with the younger generation, that's something that generates a lot of competition, but definitely people can get the same products locally."

Mr Smith believes the chamber's Buy Local Campaign will spread more awareness about supporting Gladstone businesses.