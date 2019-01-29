Local catcher on snake activity, the dangers and what to do

KRIS Foster has spent the last 20 years safely removing and handling snakes.

He said although sightings started to increase with warmer weather, the animals were active all year in the Gladstone region.

"From September you do start seeing an increase in numbers with people calling in ... but it doesn't really get cold enough in winter for snake activity to stop,” Mr Foster said.

"It depends on what the weather's doing.

"If it's really hot, snake activity dies down.”

He said in the warmer months he did up to 30 snake removals in one week, with eastern brown snakes being the most common variety followed by brown tree snakes, carpet pythons and lesser black whip snakes.

While eastern brown snakes and lesser black whip snakes are venomous, Mr Foster said it was the non-venomous carpet pythons that grew to alarming sizes.

"I caught a big carpet python around September or October last year at the Valley Shopping Centre,” Mr Foster said.

"It came out of a drain and crawled up into the engine bay of the car.

"Around here a large coastal carpet python approaches the 3m mark, you get a couple of them every year.”

He has removed snakes from various places, some more unexpected than others.

"I've got green tree snakes out of toasters before, carpet pythons out of outdoor barbecues,” Mr Foster said.

"There's no real place that stands out more than others. I remove them down at Goondoon St quite often and then in suburbia people's backyards, garages, kids' toy equipment in the yard like in sandpits.”

Mr Foster said residents would benefit from learning snake first aid, which was "very easy”.

He said anyone who encountered a snake should keep a safe distance and call a professional snake catcher who is "actually permitted, has insurance and has experience”.

"Don't go trying to play with snakes yourself ... no one ever got bitten by a snake by walking away from it, and just watch where you put your hands and feet,” Mr Foster said.

"They're a native animal and they occur everywhere. They're part of the ecosystem.

"I sort of recommend (with) the non-venomous stuff, just let it go.”

Mr Foster said as a snake catcher it was helpful when callers sent him a picture of the snake beforehand to identify.

He said residents often mistook lesser black whip snakes with the more dangerous eastern brown snake.