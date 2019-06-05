Local businesses picked for next stage of East Shores

LOCAL FIRST: More than 20 Gladstone businesses were named as subcontractors in the East Shores Stage 1B project.

MORE than 20 Gladstone businesses have been selected to be part of the construction of Stage 1B of the East Shores precinct.

While Hutchinson Builders was announced as the principal contractor, 28 local businesses were named subcontractors.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the construction of a cruise passenger interface, waterfront cafe and amphitheatre would generate more than 300 jobs.

"East Shores Stage 1B will not only create an entertainment and tourism hub for Gladstone, it will also provide a much-needed injection for the region's economy and businesses,” Mr Butcher said.

"We've seen just how popular Stage 1A has been with families and visitors and I'm certain 1B will put East Shores on the map as a premier destination in Central Queensland.”

With site preparation under way on Monday, businesses and tradies have already started seeing the benefits.

Hutchinson Builders managing director Greg Quinn said using local subcontractors to deliver projects was part of their business strategy.

"We always try to use local subcontractors on our regional projects,” Mr Quinn said.

"Projects like this not only create jobs and contribute to the local economy, they also build capacity across the construction industry, giving small operators the chance to participate in work they might not otherwise get the opportunity to.”

Construction begins later this month.