Local businesses happy to support charities

HELPING HAND: John Samuels from Variety Children's Charity with the lounge donated by Harvey Norman Furniture Gladstone Greg Bray

FOR HARVEY Normans' Greg Flack, giving to charity is one of the benefits of his job.

The manager of the furniture and bedding franchise is especially keen to help out local charities.

"I'm a local, I live here and we like to help local charities," he said.

He estimates his office would receive approximately six to twelve requests each week for donations.

"We have a team meeting once a month to consider all the requests that come in, we usually give away one or two items of furniture or sometimes cash," Mr Flack said.

One of the happy recipients of the Harvey Norman team's meeting was John Samuels from Variety the Children's Charity.

"John came in looking for a donation to raise money for children and he explained Variety's history of helping out children around Gladstone in the past," he said.

"Fortunately, we had a lounge in our warehouse that was exactly the sort of thing John was looking for, so it was an easy decision."

John Samuels was delighted, "It really touches your heart, especially when there are so many charities wanting help these days."

Mr Samuels added that quite a lot of small businesses in Gladstone had also been keen to help out.

Some of them are doing it a bit hard, but they're still happy to help us help others.

Mr Samuels has been collecting donations to raffle at the upcoming HookUp and said the list of businesses which had given to the charity had been impressive.

"There's probably too many to name in the paper, but over 43 shops around town have dug deep to help Variety, and goodness knows how many other groups they're giving to as well," he said.

"We've had over $6,000 worth of goods donated, which will be raffled off at the HookUp to help local kids or their families."

Greg Flack says it's also good for businesses to help out when they can.

"I can't recall how much we give away each year and as much as we'd like to, we can't help everyone," he said.

"But it's definitely good to help local charities helping locals."