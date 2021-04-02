More businesses collapse amid JobKeeper wind up

A veteran hairdressers and several construction firms are among more than 100 NSW businesses that hit the wall in the last month. See the full list here.

A total of 104 NSW firms hit the wall in March, compared to 82 in February amid the end of JobKeeper subsidies and debt moratoriums.

Several locally-based building firms went under this month, reflecting continuing tough conditions in the sector.

Despite the booming property market that sees tradies in short supply, both for new builds and renovations, several NSW construction companies entered liquidation in March including the Lucas Heights Construction Group, previously known as the Cronulla Building Group and Forte NSW.

The pandemic also claimed other retail businesses in popular high streets.

Head Over Heels, once a fixture of Sydney's Newtown hairstyle scene finally wrapped up business in March after closing its doors in late February after two decades there.

Newton salon Head Over Heels told customers it could no longer stay open.

The salon told customers it had been "the latest covid casualty" and had no choice but to close its doors after "rental increases" made it unviable.

"To our dearest and most loyal clients, unfortunately with a rental increase during a global pandemic we have been the latest covid casualty and have no choice but to close the doors at Head Over Heels permanently," it told customers.

McGrathNichol restructuring specialist Keith Crawford said although administration numbers were still depressed thanks to government support the numbers of contacts the business was receiving was growing.

"In the main it's been lenders, the major banks, looking for independent account review roles," he said.

Mr Crawford said types of inquiries signalled banks were starting to look at customers in distress, in a process that could eventually flow through to insolvencies.

"There was less of that type of work for banks over the last year partly because it was largely an automatic decision from the banks to provide extensions, relief and forbearance."

"That Team Australia mindset, that can't last forever."

Several building firms went under this month, reflecting continuing tough conditions in the industry.

Revive Financial partner Jarvis Archer said there had been a worrying trend of businesses letting their accounts, and also their tax lodgements, fall behind.

"We are seeing unprofitable businesses with no realistic prospect of paying their ATO debts commonly in the range of $150,000 to $300,000," said Mr Archer. "It seems that rather than the end of JobKeeper forcing business closures, it will be the eventual activity of the ATO, banks and other finance companies recommencing recovery efforts."

He said despite the challenging environment, there was now a greater willingness to accommodate flexible payment terms in the business community. "It's often preferable to get paid over time, and keep a customer, than to write-off the relationship," he said.

NSW companies in liquidation in March (ASIC)

Fly Transport Pty Ltd, ACN:635 748 033

BDM Asia Pacific Pty Ltd, ACN:127 643 529

SA Services & PW Pty Ltd, ACN:641 079 905

Dourios Ippos Pty Ltd, ACN:611 790 179

Elite Steel Fixers Pty Ltd, ACN:625 287 827

Mounty County Formwork Pty. Ltd, ACN:607 988 947

JASON WILLIAMSON MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, ACN:146 555 811

Orphans Asia Pty Ltd, ABN: 99637786639

Lfg 2 Pty Limited, ABN: 12612421379

The Clairville Masonic Hall Co (Punchbowl) Pty Ltd, ABN: 66000016580

Lfg 12 Pty Limited, ABN: 12146005996

Grow Partner Pty Ltd, ABN: 41624423285,

Sports 3.0 Pty Ltd Trading As Playersvoice, ABN: 43617983454,

Dcp Litigation Holdings Pty Limited, ABN: 83627653829

Ec English Australia Pty Limited Trading As Ec English And Ec English Australia, ABN: 33627691696

Maybe Frank Pty Ltd, ABN: 97608242593

Akromat Pty. Ltd., ABN: 73609088584

Asrapport Restaurant Systems Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 31167629432

Brand Trade Services Pty Ltd, ABN: 48123129242

Statewide Lifts Pty Ltd, ABN: 49634160704

Kingsmore Meats Pty Ltd Trading As Kingsmore Meats Pty Ltd, ABN: 93155727165

Higgins Properties Pty Ltd Trading As Higgins Properties Pty Ltd, ABN: 47000794570

One-Step Promotions Pty Ltd, ABN: 97125769333

Dening Development Company Pty. Limited, ABN: 59003367173

Lumere Pty Ltd, ABN: 15001931602

Firefly Neutral Bay Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As "Pocket Pita Popup" And "Firefly Bar And Dining", ABN: 17128472711

Hugomax Pty Ltd, ABN: 37001294284

Cb Restaurants Pty. Ltd. Trading As T/As Blanca Bar & Dining, ABN: 87612361323

Pamiers Pty. Ltd., ABN: 57010650236

Utillix Pty Limited, ABN: 44164815534

Bcs Facilities Pty Ltd, ABN: 19071123067

Head Over Heels And Make-Up Pty. Limited, ABN: 51157980802

Cornerstone Growth Capital Pty Ltd, ABN: 31635404858

Asrapport Australia Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 27603539813

Beecroft Developments Nsw Pty Ltd, ABN: 49169637503

Sofo & Lyons Holdings Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As "The Italian At Willoughby", ABN: 23155361050

Macquarie Neurology Pty Limited, ABN: 65128998756

Sucram Holdings Pty Ltd, ABN: 18000971835

North Shore Cleaning Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 47609146787

Kg Designs Pty Limited, ABN: 75149338625

Elegant Swan Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 38611273726

Junpact Pty Ltd, ABN: 99632813515

Taffa'S Hardware Pty Ltd, ABN: 83000636760

Applied Sorting Technologies Pty Ltd Trading As Applied Sorting Technologies Pty Ltd, ABN: 42056145914

Poron Aust Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 14108064731

Broadway Liquor Distributors Pty Ltd, ABN: 34002345208

Passion Tree Pty Ltd, ABN: 18609604248

Mighty Services Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 50632568766

Hoonable Pty Limited Trading As Ob Uws Bankstown, Ob Chatswood, Ob Green Hills, Oliver Brown Hornsby, ABN: 45627673045

Nash-Au Distributions Pty Ltd, ABN: 77604902436

Sybab Pty Ltd, ABN: 50604484808

Norska (Nsw) Pty Limited, ABN: 21159403826

Futurepower Developments Pty Ltd, ABN: 29104083696

Power Security Services Pty Ltd, ABN: 16629726281

International Brands Australasia Pty Ltd, ABN: 30147980005

R. & W. Hire Service Pty Ltd, ABN: 85000552518

A.C.N. 156 418 745 Pty Ltd Formerly Known As Be Enlightened Pty Ltd And Deeko Pty Ltd, ABN: 55156418745

Takalu Pty Ltd, ABN: 49601205832

Flawless Property Care Pty Ltd, ABN: 65606475861

Active Management Pty Ltd, ABN: 76644383031

Kathmandu Delicious Pty Ltd, ABN: 65148935648

Lucas Heights Construction Group Pty Ltd Fka 'Cronulla Building Group Pty Ltd' Fka ' Forte Nsw 1 Pty Ltd', ABN: 39627498506

Evogue Hair Studio Pty Limited, ABN: 20164131711

Euro Natural Stone Pty Ltd, ABN: 53162935122

Gpsa Group Pty Ltd (Formerly Known As All Star Property Group Pty Ltd), ABN: 53610938022

Cusick Hotels Pty Ltd, ABN: 40000628035

Reviver Pty. Ltd., ABN: 54148054611

Secure Constructions Pty Ltd, ABN: 41067217869

Kiefer Roofing Pty Ltd, ABN: 94623754021

Zalcom Pty Ltd, ABN: 25163103017

Nagrada Constructions Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 47623758761

Cyberflex Software Pty Limited, ABN: 66095666381

Wardell Plumbing & Excavation Pty Ltd, ABN: 92621422437

More For Movement Pty Ltd, ABN: 85629603881

Maximus Concrete Constructions Pty Ltd, ABN: 50168137808

Complete Scanning And Locating Pty Ltd, ABN: 60627708310

Buildlink Construction Pty. Ltd., ABN: 92614839600

Ubuild Containers Pty Ltd, ABN: 27624842888

Ap & S Fairleigh Pty Ltd, ABN: 51151246418

Fox Jet Plant Hire Pty Ltd, ABN: 35108591395

Fox Plumbers Pty Limited, ABN: 65152723996

Mcdonnell's Fruit Supply Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As "Banana Barn", ABN: 69097241391

Pixley Wee Waa Farming Enterprises Pty Ltd, ABN: 78008448842

Baclisin Pty Ltd, ABN: 58002815116

Cme Nsw Pty Ltd ABN: 69159166328

Fair Flights Pty Ltd, ABN: 71116443675

South Coast Homes (NSW) Pty Ltd, ABN: 53095913303

Consult Electrical Pty Ltd Trading As Consult Electrical, ABN: 95621983499

Kvp Business Holdings Pty Ltd, ABN: 31613849522

Mfh Group Holdings Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Mfh Glass Group, ABN: 91138143665

Ana Management Group Pty Ltd, ABN: 82621695896

Aig Group Australia Pty Ltd, ABN: 18600879301

Sydney Indoor MX Dome Pty Ltd, ABN: 80628950130

Dubbo Residential Estate Pty Ltd, ABN: 24118617904

Glenlea Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, ABN: 53000920061

Dave King Building Services Pty Ltd, ABN: 49145132092

Anderson Consulting Co Pty Limited, ABN: 95151161992

Jin Ju Lai Properties Development Pty Ltd, ABN: 57151990484

Houndstooth Pty. Limited Trading As Ann Street Family Medicine, ABN: 51054783103

Jwt Group Services Pty. Ltd., ABN: 27616763010

Cofco (Australia) Pty Ltd, ABN: 43003729182

Bracton Investments Pty Ltd, ACN:660 005 430

A1 Sheetmetal Holdings Pty Ltd, ACN:603 120 387