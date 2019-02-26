Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACES TEAM: Karla Wieting, Peter Hart, Nathan Smith, Kari Williams, Daniel Hansford, Clayton Edgar and Jordan Harding. Absent: Darcy Bartlem, Tim Hartwig and Tania Brown.
ACES TEAM: Karla Wieting, Peter Hart, Nathan Smith, Kari Williams, Daniel Hansford, Clayton Edgar and Jordan Harding. Absent: Darcy Bartlem, Tim Hartwig and Tania Brown.
News

Local business with humble beginnings wins national award

Noor Gillani
by
26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE'S Automotive and Commercial Electrical Services, or ACES, is celebrating a big win for small business after bringing home a national award on Thursday.

At Ashdown-Ingram's annual platinum partner ceremony on the Gold Coast, ACES was presented with the North Queensland and National Platinum Partner of the Year awards.

Owner Nathan Smith said it was ACES' rapid growth since it started in 2012 that granted the company the win.

"We started out with just myself in a ute, and we've now got seven tradesman between the auto-electrical and the electrical side and we've got two office staff too,” Mr Smith said.

He said he and his team were excited to hear the news and he considered it a positive step for a "country town company”.

"I think the boys were happy,” Mr Smith said.

"We're just a local small business.

"It's nice for a small country business to be recognised for the amount of work our staff put into keeping our customers happy.”

He thanked his team's efforts and the business's customers for their ongoing support.

"We're nobody without our staff, we have a very good group of guys and girls in the office,” he said.

"But on that as well we need to mention we have a very good group of customers, which we support and they support us too.

"... I think that's how these awards came about.”

Ashdown-Ingram is one of Australia and New Zealand's largest distributors of automotive electrical and thermal control parts. ACES is one of only 26 of the distributor's elite platinum partners.

aces auto shop automotive business business award business growth gladstone business gladstone businesses local business national award small business
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Caught us by surprise': Generous girl's big donation

    premium_icon 'Caught us by surprise': Generous girl's big donation

    News ASHLYN Martin took her parents by surprise when she showed them her list of pros and cons of why she wanted to shave her head.

    Pell guilty of child sex offences

    premium_icon Pell guilty of child sex offences

    Crime Cardinal George Pell found guilty of sex offences against two boys

    Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    premium_icon Facebook fraudster gets jail sentence in court

    News A GLADSTONE man behind a Facebook scam has been sentenced to jail.

    UPDATE: Fireys battle two fires overnight near Toolooa

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fireys battle two fires overnight near Toolooa

    News QFES crews contained both blazes by about 3am this morning.