Local business with humble beginnings wins national award

GLADSTONE'S Automotive and Commercial Electrical Services, or ACES, is celebrating a big win for small business after bringing home a national award on Thursday.

At Ashdown-Ingram's annual platinum partner ceremony on the Gold Coast, ACES was presented with the North Queensland and National Platinum Partner of the Year awards.

Owner Nathan Smith said it was ACES' rapid growth since it started in 2012 that granted the company the win.

"We started out with just myself in a ute, and we've now got seven tradesman between the auto-electrical and the electrical side and we've got two office staff too,” Mr Smith said.

He said he and his team were excited to hear the news and he considered it a positive step for a "country town company”.

"I think the boys were happy,” Mr Smith said.

"We're just a local small business.

"It's nice for a small country business to be recognised for the amount of work our staff put into keeping our customers happy.”

He thanked his team's efforts and the business's customers for their ongoing support.

"We're nobody without our staff, we have a very good group of guys and girls in the office,” he said.

"But on that as well we need to mention we have a very good group of customers, which we support and they support us too.

"... I think that's how these awards came about.”

Ashdown-Ingram is one of Australia and New Zealand's largest distributors of automotive electrical and thermal control parts. ACES is one of only 26 of the distributor's elite platinum partners.