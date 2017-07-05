Local business speaks on Back to Work program's success

More than 800 jobs have been delivered in central Queensland by the Palaszczuk government's Back to Work program since July 2016.

In its first 12 months, Agriculture Minister and Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said "Back to Work had proven so successful that an additional $50 million had been earmarked for the program in regional Queensland, on top of the $100 million already allocated".

Mr Byrne said of the more than 5000 jobs delivered to Queenslanders in the program's first year, 814 were in central Queensland.

"More than half of these are young workers aged 15-24 who have been employed under the $20,000 Back to Work 'Youth Boost', [which] is great news for job seekers, employers and the central Queensland economy," Mr Byrne said.

In regards to the additional $50 million allocated, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, said "now is the time for central Queensland employers to start hiring.

"I think we've done really well in Gladstone ... a lot of people are taking it up.

"There's been at least 10 businesses in Gladstone so far, but businesses talk and I think even more are going to get involved."

Anderson's Auto City owner Les Anderson is one of the people who adopted the program early on.

"It's really good ... It's helped our business out in a bit more challenging economic times," Mr Anderson said.

"It's helped some good young people get back to work and come into the organisation with us.

Mr Anderson said Anderson Auto City currently has two apprentice mechanics employed through the Back to Work program.

"This state government has done a really good job with getting people into work," he said.

Mr Anderson said he was pleased with how things were going with the program and would encourage other Gladstone businesses to consider it.

"Look at what the program can offer ... if you're looking to hire someone like we were, this is sort of an obvious choice."

To be eligible for support payments, employees need to have started work on, or after Saturday 1 July 2017, and have been employed for at least four weeks.

Support payments are currently available for eligible employers of up to:

$10,000 for hiring an unemployed worker (specific to regional Queensland, outside South East Queensland)

$15,000 for hiring a long-term unemployed worker (a person unemployed for 52 weeks or more)

$20,000 Youth Boost for hiring a young jobseeker aged 15-24 years (must be employed by 31 October 2017 (inclusive)

"It's a staggered transaction," Cr Butcher explained.

"It's designed for long-term employment and helps everyone involved."

Businesses can visit www.qld.gov.au/backtowork or call 13 74 68 for more information about Back to Work, or to apply for an employer support payment.