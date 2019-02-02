Local business sparkles with hand made ethical eyeshadows

KAELA Winning has always been crazy about make-up.

Before starting Glaminatrix Cosmetics in late 2017, she was a freelance make-up artist.

Now the mother of a six-month-old baby and two-year-old toddler hand makes matte eyeshadows from home and ships them all over the world through online platform Etsy.

"I started to research how cosmetics are made and became very interested in the whole process,” Ms Winning said

"I taught myself everything I know from a lot of research and also reading books about cosmetic ingredients and cosmetic formulation.

"I started to do some trial and error - I can't tell you the amount of product I threw out.”

It took Ms Winning two years to create a formula she was pleased with before she launched the business.

She now sells 150 units a week on average.

Apart from being a passion project, she said Glaminatrix Cosmetics was in memory of her mother Sandra, who died from cancer in 2012.

"My mum loved make-up and, as most little girls do, I used to steal my mum's make-up and play with it - but I never stopped. I think that is where it all started,” Ms Winning said.

"She is definitely a big reason why I finally decided to do something in my life that I love and she loved, and I hope she would be proud of me.”

She said running a business while raising a baby and toddler meant taking advantage of every opportunity to work.

During the day, Ms Winning does administration work for her online platforms including a Facebook page, Instagram account and website.

"When my kids are in bed of a night time, that is when I get stuck into my work creating eyeshadows and filling orders,” she said.

In her "one-woman show”, Ms Winning labels products, packs them and delivers them to the post office.

She said business continued to grow steadily, relying heavily on social media, particularly Instagram, to attract new customers.

"In September 2018 I released my first-ever foiled eyeshadow.

"I then continued to bring out new shades for a few weeks - that is when my business got a lot more attention,” Ms Winning said.

"It is still growing. All good things take time, though.”

Her goal now is to sell more than just single eyeshadows.

She plans to release her first eyeshadow palette in May-June, followed by highlighters and liquid lipsticks.

Glaminatrix Cosmetics products are all vegan, cruelty-free and made with 70per cent Australian ingredients.