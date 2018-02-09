Brand new Gladstone business too deep in debt to continue

Nigel Kocks has been forced to close down his business 'The Tender Centre'

Nigel Kocks has been forced to close down his business 'The Tender Centre' Julia Bartrim

A SERIOUS downturn in business has forced a Gladstone shop to announce its impending closure.

Gladstone Tender Centre and Collectables opened its doors just over a year ago.

But since then, it's been an uphill battle for owner Nigel Kocks.

While he knew it wouldn't be easy opening the second-hand goods store, Mr Kocks said the shocking decline the little shop saw the past few months was more severe than he ever imagined.

"There's not a lot of people buying stuff right now," he said.

"I know things are hard at the moment, but if I had known it was going to be this rough I wouldn't have opened up the shop."

Mr Kocks said his location didn't help business either, noting that unless people were on Facebook or regularly drove past his store on Easterby St, no one could find it.

"We're on a backstreet and the rents around town are so high I know I couldn't have afforded to move onto roads like Hanson or Dawson, looking back," he said.

"We had a go, but it just didn't work out."

Devastated by the harsh reality the looming closure brought with it, Mr Kocks said he and his partner had always been interested in buying/selling collectibles.

"We went to (other) collectibles stores and really liked the idea," he said.

"We thought our shop would give people the opportunity to sell stuff, especially older people who don't have social media."

The desperate situation Mr Kocks found himself in the past two months has landed him in significant debt and a struggle to make ends meet.

"I've lost just about everything. If I kept going I'd lose my house," he said.

"It's put a lot of stress on my family."

Mr Kocks said his inability to pay rent had forced him to borrow money from his uncles, which ended up barely scratching the surface of debt.

Gladstone Tender Centre and Collectibles will be closing in 18 days.

Until then, people can come in and grab a bargain between 9am-4pm on weekdays and 10am-2pm on weekends.

"There's lots of things on offer," Mr Kocks said.

He suggested anyone who was thinking of opening a business in Gladstone to "think very carefully before hand."

"Make sure you sell things people need, not just want."