FOR DANIEL: Bidfood's Samantha Smith, Angie Ellis, Leonie Leach and Daniel Leggett with MKR's Stuss Read (middle). Matt Taylor GLA261018DFD
News

Local business gets behind Day for Daniel

Matt Taylor
by
26th Oct 2018 8:00 PM

A DOUGNUT-eating contest, sausage sizzle and a visit from a former My Kitchen Rules contestant.

Those were the highlights at Bidfood Gladstone yesterday, which took part in the Day for Daniel, an initiative to raise child safety awareness.

With proceeds supporting the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, the event has been hailed a success.

"Bidfood is behind this cause every year, we think it's a great foundation and we love to support it," branch manager Daniel Leggett said.

"We love being part of the community ... and anything we can do is what we're all about."

Throwing his support behind the event was MKR contestant Stuss Read, who helped cook on the barbecue.

"They rang me up and asked if I'd like to participate and I was more than happy to come flip a few sausages," he said.

"It's important to make people aware of the evils out there and to be just a bit more wise."

Bidfood is hoping to raise $1000 from the day.

