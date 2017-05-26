Local bookworms head to the outdoors

NEW OUTDOOR LIBRARY: Youth Exchange shares books and colourful shelves with community.

THE Gladstone Youth for Cultural Diversity group is welcoming locals to take part in their newest project: An outdoor library and book exchange program.

Youth Exchange works with young people aged 12-25 and encourages locals to connect and communicate through books.

Project officer Elmira Esfahani said, "by sharing and exchanging stories, members get to know each other and discover books they wouldn't have otherwise found.”

Mrs. Esfahani said the number of books available at the outdoor library has already grown significantly since the project was launched on May 9.

"Many people have already come by and left books with lovely cards inside them,” Mrs Esfahani said.

"After we receive them we decorate the shelves with beautiful, positive designs about diversity and then fill them up,” she said.

"Now, we have more than four full drawers worth.”

Mrs Esfahani said the outdoor library is currently located at 10 Tank St but that the group's hope is to expand to other locations by involving local businesses.

"If businesses want to get involved we encourage that,” she said.

"If they have any spare shelves or books, we would love to help them start their own library.”

Mrs Esfahani said GYCD's aim is to connect youths to their community, expand participants' literary horizons, and enhance understanding of diversity.

"The exciting part is that you are teaching somebody and sharing with them simply by donating books you love,” she said.