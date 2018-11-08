Local band feature: Gridlock rocking Gladstone's pub scene

THEY'VE been rocking Gladstone's pub scene since March last year and Gridlock look set to continue the trend.

The band, made up of drummer Gerrad Bannan, lead singer Lee Koivunen and lead guitarist Jed Ware have gained a solid reputation for reliability and delivering great cover songs.

"We started out playing heavy metal, which is what we enjoy," Lee said.

"But people wanted music they could dance to, so we started looking at other songs and we changed things up.

"When the crowd is really into what we're playing you have to keep up with them."

The group formed in 2017 after Lee and Jed's band Jed Zep broke up.

"We still had four weeks of gigs booked and we couldn't back out of those commitments," Lee said.

"So Jed's mum put up an ad in a local muso page looking for a drummer."

Jed Ware lead guitarist of Gridlock. Matt Taylor GLA041118GRID

Gerrad replied to the ad.

"I came down for a bit of a practice," he said.

"Before I knew it I was learning 60 songs for four hours of music."

The other thing the band needed was a new name.

"My father pulled Gridlock out of the air and we thought it sounded pretty good," Lee said.

"Although if you go on Facebook there's four of five different Gridlocks."

Gerrad Bannan Gridlock's drummer. Matt Taylor GLA041118GRID

Do they have any advice for other musicians wanting to get into playing live music?

"We're definitely looking for a bass player," Gerrad said.

"We can get away without one, but if someone's interested we're keen to hear from them.

"But other than that if there's a group out there wanting to try it, go for it.

"We're having a ball."

Jed said having a solid team helping in the background is also a must.

"My father Daryn built our stages, and helps with some the technical side of our equipment," he said.

"He's there every week and been a huge part of the band, he loves it."

"Pappy from Platypus Road has been booking our gigs since we started," Lee said.

"Wayne Dunnett has been a big help, he's a whiz on the local music scene."

Gridlock's lead singer Lee Koivunen. Matt Taylor GLA041118GRID

To learn more about the band, or to book them for your next function, go the the GridlockCQ Facebook page.

Gridlock certainly aren't stuck in traffic waiting for something to happen.