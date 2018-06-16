Local ballet dancers mix it with the pros
EIGHTEEN-year-old Taylor Goodman-Jones didn't realise she would be auditioning when she showed up at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Thursday.
The Melbourne City Ballet was visiting Gladstone to present their production of Carmen.
When Ms Goodman-Jones, who teaches ballet at Dance Kix, went along for a workshop held by the dancers before the evening performance, she learned the workshop was an audition to perform on the night.
"There were heaps of other girls (auditioning), I didn't really think I would get through to perform,” she said.
"We did the workshop and they asked us to wait outside, there were eight places.
"I was all ready to go home but I was the eighth name called out.”
Ms Goodman-Jones and the other selected dancers performed on stage with the professionals during the second act of Carmen.
"We stayed in the wings to watch the end of the performance, it was amazing to see all those dancers and have a little joke with them backstage,” she said.
Danielle Whitfort, a junior dancer with the Melbourne City Ballet, played the title role in the touring production.
"We (ask locals to join in) in every performance we do,” she said.
"But every role's different, we want someone who can just have fun with it and be in character.
"It's really exciting and makes it fresh every time. There's always something new to look forward to in the performances.”