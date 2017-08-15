Local arts legend is taking a step back but not out

A LIFE IN THE ARTS: Jeannine Butler, excited to support the cultural benefits enriching the lives of youth.

JEANNINE Butler has been a mainstay of the Gladstone arts scene for decades but recently she has decided to take a step back on her commitments.

This would have been the twentieth year Mrs Butler, who was awarded a senior cultural award at Australia Day 2011, directed the Combined School Musicals.

But for the upcoming performance of Shrek The Musical, Mrs Butler has handed the directorial reins over to Josh Kearney (although she will still be busy in the demanding role of stage manager and will offer assistance as needed).

"When it's something you love so passionately, it's really hard to sit back,” she said

"(We) just did Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and my children said Mum, I thought this was your last one.”

Mrs Butler, who does all her directing work on a voluntary basis, is expecting her first grandchild and says this is part of the reason she is reducing her responsibilities.

"It is with some sadness I step away ... I just thought that this time it's important for me to step back as director,” she said.

Since she was a little girl living in Cairns, Mrs Butler has been attracted to the arts like a moth to a flame.

"I was very lucky to have the opportunity to learn piano and learn ballet and speech and drama, (and I) performed in eisteddfods at a young age,” she said.

She went on to major

in drama at university,

and then acted with

theatre groups, before finding herself behind the screen.

A retired school teacher, Mrs Butler loves seeing children develop confidence from theatre.

"I try to get the very best out of them and I am always so delighted to see that look on their face, when the audience cheers and claps for them.”

"They just excel and go beyond what they ever thought they could do.

"I've instilled that in them, you believe in yourself and you get out and do your very best.”

"I'll definitely always be involved in something, to what degree ... you don't know,” she said.

Shrek will be performed next year in March at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.