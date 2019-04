RECOGNITION: Agri-Con Equipment CEO Cameron Greaves accepted the Queensland Agricultural Innovator of 2018 at the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

RECOGNITION: Agri-Con Equipment CEO Cameron Greaves accepted the Queensland Agricultural Innovator of 2018 at the Queensland Community Achievement Awards. Contributed

NOMINATIONS are now open for this year's Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

According to Awards Australia the event recognises the "passion of people who are committed to making Queensland a better place to live”.

There are six categories up for nomination including the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award and the Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award.

Full details are available at awardsaustralia.com/qcaa