Lobsters left to die in tanks after restaurant closes

A tank of starving lobsters left in tanks at a Gold Coast restaurant has one local councillor seeing red - but the RSPCA says they cannot help.

The group of crustaceans displayed at The Lake Seafood Market and Chinese Restaurant in Varsity Lakes have allegedly been left sitting in a large tank since the restaurant closed over two weeks ago.

Residents are concerned about the condition of lobsters left behind at the now closed The Lake Seafood Market and Chinese Restaurant. Cr Hermann Vorster alongside the window where the lobsters have been covered up. Picture Glenn Hampson

Following a complaint to the RSPCA yesterday the animals which could be seen from the street had been covered by a tablecloth, in what area councillor Hermann Vorster has dubbed a "lobster cover up".

According to Cr Vorster the animals, which had been visible streetside had not been moved since the venue shut up shop.

One had also died.

It appears lobsters may still be in the covered up tanks. Picture Glenn Hampson

According to Cr Vorster a number of complaints had been made to his office about their wellbeing and the condition of the water, prompting him to make a formal complaint to the RSPCA.

"The restaurant had gone belly up for the last two weeks, the problem is they dealt with live seafood, and some of it had clearly been left behind."

"We wanted someone to get in touch with the owners to get it sorted out, it was a public appeal for the situation to mobilise the RSPCA.

Cr Hermann Vorster looks into the window where the lobsters had been covered. Picture Glenn Hampson

"You could see one had already died, so hopefully they will be rescued."

Cr Vorster who acknowledges the animals were going to be consumed said leaving them to die of starvation would be cruel.

"It is very macabre putting the animals on display just watching them waste away."

The RSPCA said they were aware of the concern for the lobsters and had been in touch with the owners.

"Unfortunately there is limited action we can take as the RSPCA has no jurisdiction over crustaceans under the Animal Care and protection act.

"The owners have however told us they would be providing care for the lobsters."

The restaurant was registered as a business in September last year.

Owners did not respond to the Bulletin's multiple requests for comment.

A poster on the restaurant's window said the restaurant would be undergoing an internal renovation and would "reopen as soon as possible."