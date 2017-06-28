24°
Business

Loads of CQ jobs as $80M mine hits major milestone

Amber Hooker
| 28th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE $80 million Mount Morgan Gold-Copper project is "nearing the point of no return".

Rockhampton Regional councillors yesterday signed off on the last local government approval needed for Carbine Resources to retrieve gold, copper and pyrite from the tailings at the historic site.

Seventy direct, local operating jobs, plus a further 120 construction jobs are within arms reach; a mining lease is already in place for the project and heritage approval was granted in May.

An amendment to the environmental approval is the last outstanding government application.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow is confident the mine will provide an "important uplift" to the community, which has struggled with employment for 30 years since the mine closed.

MORE ON THE MOUNT MORGAN MINE |

"The local community has every right to feel a bit jaded after numerous stories that someone is going to get the mine working again," Cr Strelow said.

"But this is a company that has gone so much further in terms of jumping through the hoops and hurdles to get approvals."

Following the $80 million build, the mine is forecast to inject a further $40 million into the local economy each year throughout its potential 20-year life.

 

The Mount Morgan Gold - Copper Mine is expected to create opportunities for 180 jobs in the historic town and surrounds.
The Mount Morgan Gold - Copper Mine is expected to create opportunities for 180 jobs in the historic town and surrounds. Carbine Resources

Once operational, about 13 truckloads a day are expected to haul an average 200kt of pyrite per annum to Gladstone via Bouldercombe.

Carbine Resources director Tony James was "tremendously happy" to learn of council's support as he met with Chinese companies to discuss pyrite offtake agreements.

While a construction start date is yet to be determined, Mr James explained securing foreign buyers was one of several processes happening in parallel with government approvals and finalising financiers.

WATCH | Carbine Resources director Tony Williams explains the Mount Morgan Gold - Copper Project

 

 

 

During previous conversations with The Morning Bulletin, Mr James explained pyrite exports could become Central Queensland's ticket to the global trade, with a particular focus on China.

The world's largest pyrite exporter is expected to cease operations from 2018-19.

Mr James said the unique Mount Morgan mine project had community and environmental benefits.

Cr Strelow shared his sentiment.

 

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow.
Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow. Allan Reinikka ROK09061616abudge

"It's an unusual mine, most mines the concern is about degradation of natural environment, this one will have a benefit once it is finished doing it's job," Cr Strelow said at yesterday's council meeting.

About 90-95% of the work needed for the Copper - Gold mine is Central Queensland based, and Mr James is confident the project is starting to gain some serious momentum.

"Every time we tick a box it gets closer to the end game," Mr James said.

"I am very encouraged, over the next month or two we would like to see some solid progress.

"It's taken a long time to get to where we are now, it's been quite a challenge.

"One of the great things is I have never come across anybody who hasn't been positive... there are environmental and community benefits, so logically it makes sense.

"Everybody is tremendously supportive... we will finally get to the point of no return and then it's go, go, go."

The latest development follows successful negotiations earlier this year to acquire the remaining 25% stake in the project from Raging Bull Mining Pty Ltd (RMB), giving the West Australian company 100% ownership.

Mining operations at the historical site wrapped up after 100 years of mining between 1882 to 1992, but the Mount Morgan Total Mineral Resources was updated to 0.85M gold ounces, 7.9Mt pyrite, and 36kt copper (ASX: August).

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  carbine resources construction export jobs margaret strelow mount morgan mine rockhampton regional council tony james

Just In

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Test of faith: Gladstone becoming less religious

Test of faith: Gladstone becoming less religious

Catholic church retains numbers, but others slip away.

Gladstone on the front line in war against weeds

WE'VE GOT IT: John Elkin and his son Robert Elkin have been battling Rat's tail grass on their property for years.

Rat's tail grass and fire weed causing havoc in the cattle industry.

Police bust nervous teen trying to buy 'pingers, MDMA and LSD'

TRU0109 hot topic page 10 teenager buying drug at club during spring break party

POLICE caught this 19-yo trying to buy drugs

Manga artist to host free workshops in Gladstone

FREE WORKSHOPS: David Lovegrove has rescheduled his Gladstone visit.

Illustrator David Lovegrove is on his way to the harbour city.

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Arrival of NDIS, community called to act on 'social responsibility'

GCLA guest speaker Peter Rowe and his facilitator Tracy Wiggins

GCLA launches newest social enterprise and discusses NDIS arrival

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

Attention Investors - Unit with Position - Capital Growth Potential

6/10 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $63,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 /10 View Street For Sale This unit has been recently fully renovated, is tastefully furnished and set in...

AN IDEALIC AND PEACEFUL LOCATION

21 Aluminium Drive, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 7 $499,000

This home is not short on space, although three bedrooms, you have a huge rumpus room as an additional room for entertaining or guests staying, there is a formal...

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

Their Pride, Your Joy!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $349,000

The moment you set foot on this property you will see that pride of ownership is apparent in every facet and now it's your turn to make this home your pride and...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED

10 Resolute Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In a quiet street with lovely street appeal is 10 Resolute Street. Featuring three bedrooms all with BIR's, carpeted and new ceiling fans with the entire home...

DUAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + POOL

2 Archer Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 5 3 2 $435,000

Are you looking for a large home to accommodate the growing family or do you wish to run a business from home? If you have answered "YES" then look no further! 2...

Manicured Gardens, In-ground Pool, City Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $412,000

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

6 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $390,000

A huge welcome to the market for this stunning family home! This property has so much to offer the entertainer in you starting with the sparkling in-ground pool...

DON&#39;T DISMISS THIS EST. TOWNHOUSE IN DOWNTOWN BARNEY POINT...REALISTIC SELLER WANTS RESULTS...MAKE NO MISTAKE WE ARE SELLING!!!

5/57 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Located 300m from Barney Beach, this impressive contemporary designed townhouse is perfect for a young couple or retiree looking for a lifestyle change. The...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS over...

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!