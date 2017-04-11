29°
Loaded bunnies, the most indulgent Easter treat?

Emily Pidgeon
| 11th Apr 2017 9:51 AM
Blend Cafe owner Holly Ferris is bringing Easter cheer to the cafe with Blend's bunny shakes.
Blend Cafe owner Holly Ferris is bringing Easter cheer to the cafe with Blend's bunny shakes.

What happens when you chop the ears off a bunny and fill it with cream?

The lavish loaded bunny shakes happen.

Just in case chocolate bunnies weren't decadent enough, the newest Easter fad could be the most indulgent one yet.

Filled with a milkshake of your choice, topped with lollies, whipped cream and more lollies, the bunny shakes are hopping across our region.

Blend Cafe owner Holly Ferris said the bunny shakes had been incredibly popular and she had already sold ten before 9am this morning.

"They look awesome ... it inspires Easter into our cafes,” Ms Ferris said.

"You've gotta love a chocolate bunny filled with cream and milk ... we load them with a milkshake and Maltesers.”

With strawberry, chocolate, caramel or vanilla milkshakes with snickers, caramel jerseys and sour straps on offer, the rich Easter treat is undefeated.

"I haven't seen anyone finish the entire Easter bunny,” Ms Ferris said.

"After you finish the milkshake, I can't imagine you would want to finish the egg now.”

Once the milkshake is finished, Ms Ferris said the bunny stayed nice and cold and could be taken home to be eaten later.

And if Blend's Bunny Shakes weren't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, Easter egg hot chocolates will help create the flavour of Easter.

Like a de constructed hot chocolate, a chocolate egg and marshmallow is put in a cup where the warm milk is poured over it, creating the Easter egg hot chocolate.

"It's like a loaded hot chocolate ... we've been practising them all morning,” Ms Ferris said.

"I love chocolate, I'm never sick of chocolate ... it's my favourite time of the year.”

Coffee Clubs across Australia are also selling Easter bunny shakes.

Gladstone Observer
