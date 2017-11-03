LNP's election move: A big dam promise

DAM BUILDERS: LNP plans to fund the construction of Rookwood Weir and other dams around Queensland.

DAM BUILDERS: LNP plans to fund the construction of Rookwood Weir and other dams around Queensland. Contributed

AN LNP government will build the $260 million Rookwood Weir by matching the Federal Government's $130 million commitment made more than 500 days ago.

The announcement was made yesterday and will challenge the ALP in the once safe Labor seat of Rockhampton.

LNP candidates throughout Central Queensland have joined forces saying that Labor had taken this region for granted for too long and dragged its feet on Rookwood Weir.

Stage 1 of the project will have a capacity of 65,400 ML and the LNP say it will form part of its $1.3 billion commitment to build critical water infrastructure and dams across the state.

LNP candidate for Gladstone, Chay Conaglen could not be reached before deadline last night but LNP Mirani candidate Kerry Latter said that Labor was "all talk and no action” when it comes to building critical infrastructure.

"They have no plan for Central Queensland,” he said.

"Rookwood Weir will not only provide much-needed jobs, but bring massive economic benefits to the region and support industry and agriculture.

"That's why we're going to build it. Central Queensland deserves water security.”

LNP leader Tim Nicholls said his party's plan would see dams being built in regional Queensland for the first time in over a decade.

"Let's be clear - half of the funding for Rookwood Weir has been on the table from the Federal Government for more than 500 days - Annastacia Palaszczuk refuses to put up her share and get shovels in the ground.”

Gladstone's sitting member, Glenn Butcher was undaunted by the announcement last night.

"The Palaszczuk Government has always said if the business case stacks up then we would support it...so their announcement is no different to what we're saying,” he said.

"The only difference is they are willing to commit to something they don't have a business case on, or an actual cost to build this weir.” Mr Butcher said Gladstone had already secured a pipeline to the Fitzroy catchment area for which the business case had been completed.

"If our dam reaches critical levels, that would allow us to pump water into Awoonga Dam for long term water security,” he said.

"It's a good announcement from them, but it's without a business case backing up what they are throwing their money at.”

Further to the north, the LNP has also committed to funding Urannah Dam near Mackay.

LNP Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers said the Rookwood Weir was predicted to fuel a boom in agricultural production across the region.

"The only ones not behind this project is Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor - the LNP at a state and federal level will make it a reality,” Mr Rodgers said.

"Labor doesn't understand what water means for local businesses and farmers - they don't get it.”

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said the LNP's plan would see dams being built in regional Queensland for the first time in over a decade.

"Only voting for Kerry Latter, Douglas Rodgers and the LNP will see action on water security for Central Queensland,” he said.