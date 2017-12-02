Menu
LNP's Colin Boyce looks to be taking seat of Callide

LEADING: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce. Philippe Coquerand

THE LNP and One Nation are still in a contest for the seat of Callide as counting from Saturday's state election continues.

With 33 per cent of the first preference vote, LNP candidate Colin Boyce said he was not celebrating yet.

"It will be difficult to deliver in opposition but this is what the people of Queensland did not understand, so it will be quite challenging.

"This campaign was never a given, it is what it is and it's not over yet until we get the official votes counted," Mr Boyce said.

One Nation Callide candidate Sharon Lohse said there wasn't much to say.

"Recounting still and no preferencing happening until late next week, unknown outcome," she said.

Mrs Lohse trails Mr Boyce by about 25 per cent.

KAP candidate Robbie Radel has conceded with just less than under 13 per cent of the first preference vote.

"Well, I gave it my best shot and came up short," MrRadel said.

Mr Radel said, despite not being elected, the result wouldn't stop him from continuing to crusade for Callide and the North Burnett.

"While I may not have been elected for the seat of Callide this time around, I will continue to fight for the people here and do my best to hold the elected MP to their promises made in the run into today," he said.

ALP candidate Darren Blackwood said the campaign went well.

"It was a good campaign but we're still waiting for the results," Mr Blackwood said.

"We're hoping to get some votes from the Gladstone pre-poll and Biloela pre-poll, but I won't have enough to catch them."

As of midday Thursday, Colin Boyce on 32.93 per cent held a slight lead over Sharon Lohse on 25.50 per cent. More than 77 per cent of the electoral roll had been counted.

Topics:  stateelection2017 tmbelection2017 tmbpolitics

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
