BURNING QUESTIONS: The LNP is not happy with the report into last year's fires.
Environment

LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

Geordi Offord
by
16th Jul 2019 11:25 AM
OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has slammed the 2018 Queensland Bushfires Review Report, saying it fails to investigate key disaster prevention concerns.

Ms Frecklington said the review failed to investigate whether the State Government's management of fuel loads and fire breaks on state-controlled land had worsened the bushfires.

"We know our emergency service workers did an amazing job - that was never in doubt," she said.

 

NOT HAPPY: Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.
"The report fails to look at whether Labor prepared the state properly before the fortnight of fires devastated Queensland communities.

"We know there were nearly 1000 less hazard reduction burns conducted and attended by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service in 2018 compared to 2015.

"The report was all about Labor saving face rather than saving communities from bushfires."

Opposition fire and emergency services spokesman Lachlan Millar said it was unacceptable the report failed to make any recommendations despite many submissions on the management of state-controlled land and issues with getting fire permits approved.

"Rather than taking responsibility for slashing hazard reduction burns, the Palaszczuk Labor government blamed our farmers for the fuelling the bushfires," he said.

"Blaming farmers for being confused about backburning rights while ignoring Labor's own mismanagement of state-controlled land and national parks is a new low.

"Queenslanders deserved answers to crucial questions about how the bushfires caused so much damage.

"Landholders have been very open and frank with us and the government over how policy settings should be overhauled."

