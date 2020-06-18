LNP President hands resignation into Clive Palmer

Liberal National Party president resigns from working for Clive Palmer following claims of a conflict of interest.

LNP President Dave Hutchinson has resigned from Clive Palmer's employ, but not from his presidency.

Mr Palmer this morning announced Mr Hutchinson's move, saying he was leaving to concentrate on defeating Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the upcoming state election.

It follows the Liberal National Party of Queensland's (LNP) internal fallout over Mr Hutchinson's roles, with many in the party believing that working for the LNP's political rival was a conflict of interest.

Mr Hutchinson took a part-time contract working at Mr Palmer's Coolum Resort - a move that raised accusations of "blurred lines" and angered some LNP members.

The contract began just months after the LNP secured a preference deal with Mr Palmer's United Australia Party at last year's federal election.

Mr Palmer heads the United Australia Party.

The situation led to a fallout between the president and LNP Leader Deb Frecklington and surrounding issues have fed into a destabilisation campaign in the past week against Ms Frecklington.

Mr Palmer said Mr Hutchinson had ended his engagement with all Palmer companies as at 10am yesterday.

"While I am disappointed that David is leaving, I understand his strong desire to do all he can to ensure the LNP is elected," Mr Palmer said.

"On behalf of myself and our management team, we thank David for his professional manner and positive input into a number of our projects.

"We wish him all the best for his future."

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said she was not going anywhere, and was backed at a party room meeting on Monday. Picture: Tara Croser.

Mr Hutchinson has been blamed by LNP MPs for leaked polling against Ms Frecklington as party members privately question whether she can win the October poll.

But she has declared she is going nowhere and was unanimously backed at a party room meeting on Monday after calling out "backroom boys" trying to bully her.

Mr Hutchinson has been sought for comment.

