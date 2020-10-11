LNP pledges $41.9m in CQ rego rebates

CENTRAL Queensland motorists would benefit from a massive rego rebate scheme if the LNP wins power at the upcoming State Election.

Every Queenslander who owns a registered car will receive a $300 cash rebate before Christmas if the LNP is successful on October 31.

In the Gladstone local government area, that amounts to $14.7 million and in Rockhampton-Livingstone it’s worth $27.2 million.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the rego rebate would inject $1.15 billion into Queensland’s economy as part of her plan to create jobs and lead the state out of recession.

“This is a stimulus payment to give Queensland’s economy a Christmas kickstart,” Ms Frecklington said.

“The LNP’s rego rebate will put $300 straight into the bank accounts of Queensland drivers.

“Queensland has had the worst unemployment in the nation for the last four years and our small businesses are on their knees.

“An LNP Government will take direct action to stimulate the economy and create new jobs.

“The LNP’s $300 rego rebate will give Queenslanders more cash to spend this Christmas, delivering a $1.15 billion boost for struggling shops, cafes and other small businesses.

Ms Frecklington said the rebate would help drive economic recovery.

“I’m asking Queenslanders to go out and spend their $300,” she said.

“Please spend it on your family, spend it with local businesses, spend it to make your Christmas better. Your spending will save Queensland jobs.”

Queenslanders with a registered car on November 1 would get the LNP’s $300 rego rebate.

The rebate will be payable on every registered car, so two-car households will get $600.

Around 3.8 million cars will be covered by the rego rebate.

And drivers won’t have to wait until rego renewal time to claim their cash.

The rebate will be paid in December through the Federal Government’s Services Australia online portal, under an agreement with Government Services Minister Stuart Roberts.

The same payment system has been used by the ACT and Victorian governments to distribute COVID stimulus payments.

Trucks, car dealerships and car rental firms will not qualify for the rebate.

