LNP pledge $264m for apprenticeships

GLADSTONE has a shortage of apprentices in everything from carpentry to hairdressing, according to the member for the federal seat of Flynn, the LNP's Ken O'Dowd.

To help increase the number, Mr O'Dowd promised an investment of $264 million on 80,000 new apprenticeships across Australia if re-elected, in a visit to Corfield's Electrical this morning.

Under the Australian Identified Skills Shortage incentive, eligible apprentices will get a payment of $1000 after finishing their first year and an extra $1000 when they complete their apprenticeship.

Employers will receive a $4000 payment - $2000 after the first year and $2000 when the apprenticeship is completed.

"This new program is all about skilling our people in 10 new classifications and that will help (businesses) to no end,” Mr O'Dowd said.

The 10 eligible occupations are carpenters and joiners, plasterers, plumbers, bakers and pastry cooks, hairdressers, vehicle painters, refrigeration and air-conditioning mechanics, wall and floor tilers, arborists, and bricklayers and stonemasons.

The scheme would run over five years.

"If you bring these people into the workforce they have a career for the rest of their lives,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I think Gladstone, being such an industrial hub, we'll get our fair share of those workers.”

Corfield's Electrical director Ken Corfield has been putting on apprentices since opening the business in 1984.

He said the entire industry was suffocating from a lack of skilled people.

"We've slowed down our construction all together because we just can't get tradesmen - they're extremely scarce,” Mr Corfield said.

"When we're peaking we're training, but when we're troughing we're dropping the bundle and we're not training. What's happened now, now the industry is starting to boost, we've got our training organisations suffering because of lack of apprentices.”

He said it was important for employers to look at the scheme as an "investment for all of industry”.

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Ltd chief executive Leigh Zimmerlie said with 200 names on their books, there was no shortage of people wanting apprenticeships.

"Our problem is getting hosts to put them on,” Ms Zimmerlie said.

"This incentive will obviously help people to come on board to employ those apprentices ... and hopefully keep our youth local instead of them having to leave town to get an apprenticeship.

"We can actually keep our youth here, growth our industry here and benefit the community.”