Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Move to Expel Costco
Move to Expel Costco
Politics

LNP plan to sidestep donations ban

by Sarah Vogler
12th Jul 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S Liberal National Party has created a new membership category to ensure property developers can still be part of the LNP amid Labor's donation ban.

The "diamond membership" was signed off by the party's State Council this morning ahead of its three-day convention in Brisbane.

It comes after former president Gary Spence failed in his bid to overturn the developer donation ban in the High Court earlier this year.

Without this membership, LNP members who are property developers risk breaking the law if they pay to attend party functions as those payments are considered a donation.

Acting president David Hutchinson - who is set to be elected president at this weekend - said the new membership class would allow registration without payment to the state convention, and all meetings of state council, as well as free admission to gala dinners and other functions.

Like benefits will be afforded to their spouses.

"For those wondering what this is all about, this is a class of membership that's allowed under current state legislation that effectively prohibits property developers from participating in our party," he said.

More Stories

donations ban lnp loophole politics queensland

Top Stories

    Rare buyers opportunity as Auckland Hill home hits market

    premium_icon Rare buyers opportunity as Auckland Hill home hits market

    News Gladstone residents can get a taste of CBD living with ocean views this weekend with the open home inspection

    Arrest warrant for central Queensland man

    premium_icon Arrest warrant for central Queensland man

    Crime Warrant for man who did not come to court

    WHAT'S ON: Six things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Six things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?