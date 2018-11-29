'Mismanagement and bureaucracy' made bushfires worse: LNP

The LNP have accused the Queensland Government of making the state more vulnerable after blocking a parliamentary inquiry looking into issues contributing to last year's devastating bushfires.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said a Parliamentary Inquiry was vital to get to the bottom of what contributed to the severity of the bushfires, what could have been done better to get bushfire management policies right.

"We believe mismanagement and bureaucracy worsened those fires," Ms Frecklington said.

"I share the concerns many Queenslanders hold about land management practices to control fuel loads, how our national parks are managed, and what landholders want to do to protect their property and livestock."

LNP Shadow Minister for Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar said landholders and communities in regional Queensland deserved to be heard.

"The Parliamentary Inquiry is about getting bushfire prevention and management right to save lives and save communities," Mr Millar said.

"Ineffective bushfire management in our national parks and a dramatic drop in the number of burns by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are key concerns."

A Queensland Government spokesperson said there was a wide-ranging independent review is already underway through the Inspector-General Emergency Management (IGEM).

Mount Larcom/Ambrose fire Thursday 29 November: Aerial views from the Mount Larcom/Ambrose areas.

"IGEM was established by the Newman government and Deb Frecklington and Tim Mander both voted for the bill at the time," the spokesperson said.

"Submissions are being taken from all interested parties, including members of the public."

The spokesperson said the Queensland Government had commented many times on the issue of fire break highlighting the dangerous misinformation spread.

"There have been no changes to rules about fire breaks," they said.

"Our vegetation management legislation did not change the way farmers and property owners can clear firebreaks to protect their homes and properties.

"They can still clear a firebreak up to 20m wide, or 1.5 times the height of the tallest tree without any permit."

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga made an assurance that the scope of the review was broad enough to address the concerns raised by the opposition.

She pointed to the bushfire review's terms of reference which said it would assess the effectiveness of preparedness activity and response, identify lessons that will inform continuous improvement in fire management and consider the views of community members via survey and submissions.

"Let the Inspector General of Emergency Management do their job. Let them complete the review and then let's look at their recommendations," Mrs Lauga said.