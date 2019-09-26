LNP MP reveals plan to stand down

State MP for Pumicestone Simone Wilson will stand down at the nest state election.

LNP MP Simone Wilson will not recontest the her marginal Pumicestone electorate at next year's State Election.

The MP and Shadow Assistant Minister for Education issued a statement at 3.30pm today listing her achievements and what projects are needed for the region of Bribie Island to Caboolture.

But Ms Wilson gave little away as to the reasons for stepping aside.

"Representing the Pumicestone Electorate is a privilege and comes with great responsibility," she said.

"Today, I announce that I will not be recontesting the seat of Pumicestone at the next State Election to be held in October 2020.

"I have made this decision in what I believe to be the best interests of my family and after a great deal of deliberation."

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington thanked her for her service.

"I wish Simone and her family well in the next chapter of their lives. I have no doubt it will be a great success," she said.

"Simone is passionate about the LNP winning the 2020 election and an incredible candidate for the Pumicestone electorate will be announced in due course."

She has most recently been a champion for Bribie Island pelicans, who were displaced by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and pushed for important changes to legislation for shellfish collection Moreton Bay-wide.

"I will continue to work hard for my community whilst I am the local State representative and take this opportunity to thank my community for the ongoing support and understanding," Ms Wilson said.

"I wish the chosen LNP candidate for Pumicestone great success and look forward to working with my successor to ensure they are part of an LNP government and that Deb Frecklington is the next Premier of Queensland."

LNP president David Hutchinson said the LNP would open nominations for the Pumicestone seat in coming days.

"Simone has been a great local MP and we are confident that she would have retained her seat at the coming election," he said.

"She deserves our thanks for her service and we recognise the very difficult decision that she has made to put her family's welfare ahead of her own career.

"It's a decision parents all over Queensland make, but it is never easy and we support Simone in the next chapter of her life."

Ms Wilson has only held the seat for one term, having wrested the seat from Labor at the 2017 election after it dumped its MP Rick Williams at the eleventh hour.

She becomes the third LNP MP to announce she is not running with Jann Stuckey and Mark McArdle also retiring at the October 31, 2020 poll.

The LNP holds the seat with a margin of less than 1 per cent.