LNP leader in CQ for health care forum

David Crisafulli will visit Rockhampton this weekend, wrapping up a week of “Health Crisis Town Halls” at which the state LNP leader spoke with residents about Queensland’s health system.

Leading up to the event, Mr Crisafulli said Queenslanders should not be happy simply with high health spending.

“It’s not about a record health budget, it’s about the government’s health record,” Mr Crisafulli said.

“If you truly care about people, it’s not about how much money you’re spending, it’s about ensuring they have access to a world class health system.

“The LNP has been inundated with emails from honest Queenslanders. Their stories are harrowing. That’s why I’m hosting these forums across the state.”

The LNP has recently criticised the government’s handling of increased ambulance ramping across Queensland, particularly at Rockhampton Hospital, and an apparent plan to cut health funding, including $21.5 million from Central Queensland, in next week’s state budget.

“We’ve already put solutions on the table for the state government to adopt including real time data monitoring, better resources for triaging and more beds,” Mr Crisafulli sad.

“Surgery wait lists are getting worse, ramping is out of control, and police cars are being used as makeshift ambulances.

“Patients want better healthcare and our hard-working frontline staff are crying out for more support.

“I encourage people to come forward as we continue to listen to honest Queenslanders who’ve been horribly let down by a state government who are more focused on excuses than outcomes.”

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath responded to Mr Crisfaulli’s claims:



“The Treasurer has already said he will be handing down a record Health Budget on Tuesday,” she said.

“This year the State Government has provided an additional $4.4 million to Central Queensland HHS to specifically support an expanded bed capacity and extended services to meet growing Emergency Department demand.

“We know that public hospitals throughout the state have been experiencing strong and at times unprecedented demand recently, including Central Queensland.

“Our frontline health and ambulance workers continually rise to the challenge by delivering world class care, and I want to thank them for their outstanding work.

“The Palaszczuk Government invested a record $661 million for Central Queensland HHS in 2020/21 - $38.5 million more than the previous year and up from $465 million under the LNP’s final State Budget in 2014-15.

“We’re also investing $24.2 million for an upgrade at the Rockhampton Hospital site, including an expansion of the mental health ward.

“When the Newman Government was in power the LNP cut 197 health staff from hospitals in Central Queensland, so they shouldn’t be lecturing anyone about health.”

The Rockhampton meeting will be held at Frenchville Sports Club on Sunday at 11am.

Mr Crisafulli hosted similar forums in Brisbane, Redcliffe, Caloundra, and Cairns throughout the week.