LNP hospital claims shot down by health service

THE LNP has slammed the Labor Government for the thousands of patients who weren't seen within clinically recommended time frames across the state in August, but Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll has praised the work of the hospital emergency staff in what was one of the busiest times of the year.

Throughout Queensland in August 27 per cent of patients weren't seen within clinically recommended time frames - that is 49,769 patients across hospitals in Queensland in just one month.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said "it's hard to believe that Labor have slashed the hospital building budget by $203 million this year and wasted hundreds of millions on failed IT projects and changing hospital names".

In comparison to the state, 33 per cent of patients at the Bundaberg Hospital weren't seen within the recommended time, however, all Category 1 patients were, and the median wait time for Category 2 patients was eight minutes.

Ms Carroll said in what was one of the busiest months of the year for the hospital, emergency departments across Wide Bay saw significant spikes both in patient presentation numbers and complexity of cases, which put extra pressure on their clinical teams.

And despite that, "the vast majority of our patients were seen on time, and either admitted or discharged within the four-hour target time".

She said providing top-quality health care to our community is their number one priority, and they were proud of all of emergency teams for their hard work and the excellent service they deliver daily.

"At Bundaberg Hospital in particular, there was a 6 per cent overall increase in patient presentations compared to August 2018, including a 22 per cent increase in Category 2 presentations," she said.

"This growth in the second most urgent category of presentations is a significant challenge because these patients require more clinical resources, meaning those with less urgent presentations may need to wait longer.

"The median wait time across all five categories was 25 minutes."

She said the WBHHS was constantly working to review and improve its health service delivery.

Among the recent initiatives to improve our emergency department services and patient flow are the introduction of the Geriatric Emergency Department Intervention program, helping to fast-track and improve services for their frail and elderly patients, and the opening of a second medical ward at Bundaberg Hospital to improve patient flow out of the ED when people need to be admitted.