Frecklington wins LNP leadership vote

Deb Frecklington on the campaign trail.
Deb Frecklington on the campaign trail. Geoff Egan
Hannah Busch
by

THE LNP have voted in a new leader in the wake of their loss in the November state election.

Deb Frecklington has been elected as the next Opposition Leader for Queensland, making it the first time in the state's history that both the government and opposition have been led by women.

Mrs Frecklington, the MP for Nanango, has been in parliament since 2012 and was the deputy leader before Tim Nicholls announced he wouldn't content today's LNP leadership ballot.

Mrs Frecklington ran for the LNP leadership on a joint ticket with Tim Mander, the MP from Everton who served as housing and public works minister under the previous LNP government.

The LNP holds 39 seats in Parliament going into the new term.

Three seats also went to Katter's Australian Party while The Greens and One Nation each took one seat. 

Labor won its much-wanted majority with 48 seats.

John-Paul Langbroek, a former party leader, also contested the vote in the hopes he would lead the LNP through another term. 

Conservative LNP MP Mark Robinson also vied for the leadership without success. 

Topics:  deb frecklington editors picks general-seniors-news lnp qldpol

News Corp Australia
