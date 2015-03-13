News

LNP ducks and weaves on Calliope high school

NON-COMMITTAL: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce at the proposed site of a high school for Calliope.
Julia Bartrim
Andrew Thorpe
by and

LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce has refused to be drawn on whether a Liberal National Party Government would build a high school in Calliope by 2020.

Despite previously telling The Observer he would "absolutely, without a doubt, be pursuing the issue as much as I possibly can", Mr Boyce is now only able to commit the LNP to establishing an independent planning commission.

"A Tim Nicholls-led LNP Government will re-establish the Queensland Schools Planning Commission to provide independent advice on the future needs of schools across Queensland, including at Calliope," he said.

It's a far cry from Mr Boyce's position in July, when he said "it just absolutely amazes me that nothing's been done about this issue before I've found out about it."

The high school is currently slated to be built in 2019, after the Palaszczuk Government took the block of land off the market upon winning government in 2015.

The cancellation of the sale, which was initiated by the Newman Government, fulfilled an election promise made by current Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher.

FLASHBACK | Calliope school land taken off the market

When asked about the sale of the land, Mr Boyce chose not to commit his party to a definite decision one way or another.

"The LNP does not have any plans to sell the land allocated to the high school," he said.

Katter support

The Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide, Robbie Radel, confirmed his commitment to building the high school.

"We are 100 per cent committed to making sure the Calliope High School goes ahead," he said.

Mr Radel emphasised he wanted to see this done quickly.

"It's long overdue, Gladstone high schools are bursting at the seams with people not being able to fit into classrooms, and schools not able to extend their classrooms any further."

The people of Callide and Calliope should know that if KAP get the balance of power we will ensure this high school goes ahead.

But he couldn't resist a dig at the Labor Party, saying they had announced the new school in the past three budgets but "haven't turned a sod of soil".

"It's 10 years overdue," he said.

 

DON'T SELL: Potential Calliope High School students protested the selling of the land in 2013.
Others weigh in

One Nation federal leader Pauline Hanson was singing from the same song-sheet as  yesterday when she rolled into Gladstone on the 'Battler Bus'.

"I think (the high school) should be supported, no bones about it whatsoever," she said.

Greens candidate Jaiben Baker was more cautious with his support.

Mr Baker said, as a general rule, "the Greens support building schools".

"If it's evidence-based there's a need, as well as community concern, then we support it," Mr Baker said.

The ALP's candidate for Callide Darren Blackwood said only a vote for Labor would guarantee a much-needed high school for Calliope.

Topics:  callide calliope calliope state high school colin boyce darren blackwood gladstone schools glenn butcher robbie radel

Gladstone Observer

