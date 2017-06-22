LNP candidate no novice at the ballot box

EXPERIENCED: Colin Boyce has served on Taroom Shire Council in the past.

THE LNP's newly announced candidate for Callide is no stranger to electoral politics.

Colin Boyce served on the Taroom Shire Council until 2008, when the town was absorbed into the larger Banana Shire following the State Government's amalgamation of local councils.

He ran unsuccessfully for Banana Shire's Division 6 in that year's election, losing to eventual three-termer Vaughn Becker but retaining his profile as a strong opponent of amalgamation for years to come.

Mr Boyce's wife Terri then won the seat during a council by-election earlier this year following Mr Becker's retirement, and now serves as a Banana Shire councillor.

Mr Boyce defeated four other contenders for the LNP nomination, in a contest decided by postal plebiscite after weeks of campaigning.

He said his decision to throw his hat in the ring was not motivated by his wife's recent electoral success, but rather a renewed ability to contribute to public life.

"I'm at a time in my life where I can devote a little more time to my passion for politics," he said.