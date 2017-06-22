LNP candidate: I can represent all of Callide

GOT THE NOD: Taroom grazier and businessman Colin Boyce will stand for the LNP in Callide.

THE LNP has preselected a grazier and businessman from the distant country town of Taroom to run for the seat of Callide.

Colin Boyce, 54, will take on the LNP mantle from conservative heavyweight and former deputy premier Jeff Seeney, who announced his retirement in March.

The Callide electorate recently expanded to take in a swathe of the Gladstone region from Glenn Butcher's Gladstone electorate, including Calliope.

The move raised concerns among Calliope residents about the future of projects backed by Mr Butcher, including the proposed Calliope State High School, as well as the distance between Calliope and prominent towns in Callide.

Mr Boyce said if elected, he would try to visit Calliope "as much as possible".

"It's a how-long's-a-piece- of-string question," he said.

"I intend to make myself available to all of the electorate of Callide."

Mr Boyce said he intended to take on the "growing nanny state approach" of the Palaszczuk government.

"People need to be able to assess risks and make decisions for themselves without the government getting in the way," he said.

"I've got real-life, hands-on work and business experience to show that I don't just make decisions, I can make good decisions."

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse said she did not personally know Mr Boyce, but she understood Calliope residents' concerns with the redistribution having switched her nomination to Callide after the towns of Miles and Chinchilla were shifted into the electorate.

She said she had recently attended a "Gladstone Region Safe Communities" meeting in Calliope concerning the Gladstone Islamic Centre proposed for Toolooa.