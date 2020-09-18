LNP candidate defends postal vote practice

Letters sent out by LNP candidate Ron Harding with a postal vote application and a paid for return envelope to a data collection agency.

MANY Gladstone residents have received a letter during the week from Liberal National Party candidate Ron Harding with a postal vote application and a paid return envelope.

This prompted incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher to raise concerns the return envelope was being sent via a data collection agency, instead of directly to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. Picture Rodney Stevens

“You can’t be guaranteed the letter you’ve given to the LNP was actually going to be delivered to the ECQ,” Mr Butcher said.

“The last thing I want to see is people not being given a chance to vote because something has gone wrong in the processing centre with your data.”

Mr Harding said the LNP had been offering and facilitating postal vote applications for decades.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding. Picture Rodney Stevens

“I have sent a postal vote applications to all households in Gladstone, so they have the opportunity to vote by post in the upcoming election,” Mr Harding said.

“The ECQ provides the postal vote applications form to political parties to help facilitate the distribution and return of postal vote applications – to encourage voting.

“The LNP records who returns the application we have sent, so that we can send them a copy of their local how to vote card.”

A ECQ spokeswoman said political parties did send electors postal vote applications however electors were under no obligation to use these.

“The ECQ encourages electors who wish to postal vote to go to ecq.qld.gov.au/postal or call 1300 881 665,” she said.

