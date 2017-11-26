LNP candidate Colin Boyce likely to win Callide

ALMOST THERE: The LNP's Colin Boyce is not quite ready to claim the seat of Callide.

ALMOST THERE: The LNP's Colin Boyce is not quite ready to claim the seat of Callide. Contributed

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE proposed high school at Calliope seems to have been a hot topic for our region's voters.

Colin Boyce from the Liberal National Party looks likely to win the seat of Callide, which had no incumbent member after former Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney announced his retirement earlier this year.

This morning Mr Boyce said he was not yet ready to claim the win, but said that's how things were looking at the moment.

"I'm not claiming victory until it's announced by the Electoral Commission," he said.

"My understanding is it wont happen until tomorrow."

Mr Boyce said on polling day he covered the bottom part of the Callide electorate, which covers a vast area.

BOILERMAKER: LNP candidate Colin Boyce made his own signs to put around the electorate. Contributed

Although the LNP candidate looks likely to win the seat with 31.24 per cent of the vote, analysis of Gladstone region booths shows the community voted another way.

At the Calliope booth, 42.62 per cent of the vote went to Labor's Darren Blackwood, with just 14.81 per cent going to Mr Boyce.

At Benaraby, the result was similar though not as dramatic - 34.88 per cent for Labor and 24.42 per cent for the LNP.

During the election campaign Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Calliope and promised to build a high school by 2020.

But Mr Boyce said while he would "fight tooth and nail" for it, he could not guarantee the high school would be built.

Instead he promised if the LNP took government it would re-establish the Education Queensland Commission, which would investigate the need for future schools across the state.

ABC elections analyst Antony Green this morning declared the election for Labor, meaning the high school is set to go ahead if the Government keeps its promise.

Calliope and the Boyne Valley only moved into the Callide electorate this year, previously having been part of Gladstone.

Despite the figures from Calliope and Benaraby, there was a strong vote for Mr Boyce at the Ubobo booth.

On Saturday at the Calliope booth a number of voters expressed their frustration at now being part of the Callide electorate.

WELCOME IN: An ECQ volunteer at the Calliope State School polling place. Chris Lees

Calliope resident Daniel Bellchambers, who works at Boyne Island, said he had always followed what happened in Gladstone closely and it was disappointing the town had been moved in the redistribution.

"A lot of work went into the high school here and the Gladstone council has done a hell of a lot around the area, so everything we've worked for is gone," he said.

As of 1pm today, Mr Boyce was leading Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse who had 26.12 per cent of the vote.

Labor's Darren Blackwood had 22.9 per cent, well ahead of Robbie Radel on 13.43 per cent.

Greens candidate Jaiben Baker was second last in the count, with Gin Gin-based independent Sandra Anderson at the bottom of the votes.