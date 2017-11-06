LNP candidate brings a lump of coal to lunch

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has suggested his LNP opponent get new advisors, after the 20 year old Rockhampton uni student brought a lump of coal to church.

Mr Conaglen posted an image of the lump of coal next to his bowl of soup yesterday with the statement "Beautiful morning at Church. Now just enjoying some pumpkin soup with some good quality coal”.

"It's bizarre, I'm not sure what his line of campaigning is all about,” Mr Butcher said.

"I don't think he's off to a very good start.

"Whoever he's seeking advice from, I suggest he seek other advice and change his tactics.

"He's not getting positive feedback.”

LNP candidate for Gladstone Chay Conaglen. Facebook

The stunt wasn't well-received by its audience on Facebook either, with one commenter saying the LNP was "full of idiots” and another suggesting he may have given himself black lung.

Another commenter wrote: "Why don't you and the rest of your party just eat the stuff as it should just stay in the ground, it is useless for anything else but destroying the earth”.

Others were confused, asking if the post was a joke.

Mr Conaglen, isn't the only CQ politician to express a culinary fondness for coal recently, with Gladstone deputy mayor Chris Trevor declaring in July "I LOVE coal, I bathe in coal, I drink rum and coal.”