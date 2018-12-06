Menu
PARLIAMENTARY INQUIRY: Queensland LNP Leader Deb Frecklington is calling for an inquiry into the bushfires that have shaken the state.
LNP calls for inquiry into Queensland bushfires

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
6th Dec 2018 11:53 AM
COMMUNITIES impacted by the devastating Queensland bushfires deserve answers, says state Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington.

Heat of a different kind has been blazing in the wake of the bushfires that rocked the state as calls are made for a Parliamentary Inquiry.

Ms Frecklington said an inquiry was the appropriate forum to get answers and make changes to reduce the risk of these fires happening again.

"Concerns have been raised about land management practices to manage fuel loads, how our national parks are managed and what landholders also want to do to protect their property and livestock," Ms Frecklington said.

"Climate change can't be used as an excuse to do nothing. If anything, climate change means we should be adapting our response more.

"The LNP's position is there needs to be an inquiry on this issue, and we will be moving to establish a Parliamentary Inquiry in the new year. We would welcome the Labor Government's support."

Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach residents voiced their concerns during Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack's visit last weekend, claiming the destruction would have never happened if landowners could carry out precautionary burns on their own properties.

The number of permitted burns attended by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had decreased by 486 instances from 2016-17.

LNP Shadow Minister for Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar said the inquiry would involve the opportunity to speak to the affected communities in regional Queensland.

"This is an issue that should be above politics because it's vitally important we get the policy settings right," Mr Millar said.

"We know the number of burns by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has dropped dramatically.

"Getting bushfire management right can save lives and save communities.

"It will also save native vegetation from being destroyed by bushfires and protect wildlife and livestock."

Labor has been contacted for comment.

