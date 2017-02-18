32°
Second company cops $1.1b blow after Curtis Island investment

Tegan Annett
| 18th Feb 2017 5:51 AM Updated: 7:32 AM
BIG FACTOR: Santos's GLNG project at Curtis Island is weighing down the company's debt.
BIG FACTOR: Santos's GLNG project at Curtis Island is weighing down the company's debt.

A BILLION-dollar hit to a Curtis Island LNG plant's value is weighing down Santos's debt, a new report has revealed.

Yesterday the gas giant revealed its full-year financial report for 2016, showing its net loss reached $US1.05 billion.

The main contributor to that was from the Curtis Island GLNG site, which had a write-down of $US1.1 billion after-tax impairment.

The announcement came a day after Origin Energy announced its stake in APLNG had a drop in value of more than $1 billion.

Santos also revealed it slashed 580 jobs in 2016 to cut costs and its underlying earnings rose on record production numbers, lifting to $US63 million from $49 million last year.

"In 2017, we will further refine our operating model to drive costs down, improve cash flow and reduce debt," managing director and chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher said.

"We now have the strategy, assets, people and growth options to deliver on our future success and provide sustainable shareholder value.

"Our aim is to transform Santos into a low cost, reliable and high performance business that delivers sustainable shareholder value.

"At the heart of our strategy is portfolio simplification and focussed growth across five core, long-life natural gas assets: Cooper Basin, GLNG, PNG, Northern Australia, and Western Australia Gas. Each asset has significant upside potential."

Last year Santos had record annual LNG sales volumes of 2.8 million tonnes, up 89%.

Gladstone Observer

lng santos

