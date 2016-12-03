LNG giants handed short term lifeline

THE long term prospects for gas giants on Curtis Island are uncertain despite a surge in oil prices after OPEC agreed to cut oil production.

Brent crude prices hit a 16 month high after the announcement was made to restrict oil production to 32.5 million barrels of oil per day, down by 1.2 million barrels per day.

With oil prices now hovering about $50 a barrel, up more than 5% before the agreement, shares in Santos also rose, going from $3.92 to $4.37.

The agreement between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia was expected to last six months and was put in place to reduce the global supply glut more quickly.

But with little chance of any long term benefit for Australian LNG producers, the surprise and excitement about the deal was slightly tempered.

However one analysts told a national newspaper that had OPEC not reached an agreement to cut production, oil prices could have gone as low as $35 a barrel which would have spelt "disaster” for LNG companies.

"Now survival is possible, and thanks to OPEC action and the demand growth, the outlook looks challenging, but certainly in my view manageable,” LNG consultant Fereidun Fesharaki told Fairfax.

Although Griffith University energy expert Dr Liam Wagner didn't think the price of oil would get as low as $35 a barrel, he said most Australian LNG producers had long term contracts which wouldn't be affected by a temporary surge in oil prices.

"I doubt oil prices would go below $40 a barrel for any period of time...the cost of production is at about the $30 mark so it would be uneconomic for that to happen, especially when you consider economies like Russia rely on oil and gas for 80% of its money,” he said.

"You may see an increase in spot prices in Japan for LNG and given the linkage to oil that will flow on and create additional revenue for Australian producers.

"But now that OPEC decided on a reasonable cut in production that may mean US shale gas producers will ramp back up.”

Dr Wagner expected oil prices to "push above $55” in the short term, with a price of $60 a barrel a possibility closer to 2018.

"But it could be sooner if there are any changes out of Russia.”