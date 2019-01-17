Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some projects are unable to reach their full capacity.
Some projects are unable to reach their full capacity. Mike Richards GLA091108LNGS
News

'Tight' gas supply takes toll on Curtis Island projects

Tegan Annett
by
17th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE Curtis Island's liquefied natural gas exporters shipping record amounts last year, some projects are still unable to reach full capacity.

International shipments of LNG from the Port of Gladstone totalled 20.58 million tonnes in 2018, setting a new 12-month record for the port.

In EnergyQuest's December month-in-review report chief executive Graeme Bethune said the three projects' exports grew by 0.3Mt.

Mr Bethune said the projects were still hampered by low gas supplies, which prevented them from producing expected amounts.

EnergyQuest said the project furtherest away from reaching capacity was Santos-owned GLNG.

The gas analyst estimated last year that GLNG ran at 54 per cent of nameplate capacity of 7.8Mt per year, exporting 4.2Mt in the 12 months.

"The east coast projects continue to perform below capacity, due to the increasingly tight gas supply in the east coast market," Mr Bethune said.

"There's a big difference between the projects though.

"APLNG is operating at a relatively high level of capacity (100 per cent), followed by QCLNG (93 per cent), which is also diverting gas into the domestic market and then GLNG (54 per cent).

"GLNG is still aiming to achieve 6Mt of exports a year but the total original contracts were 7.2Mt and they've got quite a way to go to reach that."

EnergyQuest found QCLNG was the only Gladstone project to increase its exports last year, from 6.5Mt in 2017 to 7.3Mt in 2018. APLNG and GLNG's exports dropped.

In 2018 Australian exports reached 69.5Mt, an increase of 23 per cent the year prior.

More Stories

Show More
aplng gas industry gladstone industry glng qclng
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bizarre carpark road rage ends with compo payout

    premium_icon Bizarre carpark road rage ends with compo payout

    News A GLADSTONE man has been ordered to pay $500 compensation to a man he beat up in the carpark of a busy shopping centre.

    'Reasonable chance': Project director hopeful for steel mill

    premium_icon 'Reasonable chance': Project director hopeful for steel mill

    News Director speaks out after 'coordinated project' status loss.

    Magpies are still active around Gladstone

    premium_icon Magpies are still active around Gladstone

    News 'Breeding season has extended.'

    • 17th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
    Rural fire department calls for changes to fire legislation

    premium_icon Rural fire department calls for changes to fire legislation

    News Follows the worst bushfires in Queensland's history.

    • 17th Jan 2019 10:00 AM