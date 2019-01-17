'Tight' gas supply takes toll on Curtis Island projects

Some projects are unable to reach their full capacity.

DESPITE Curtis Island's liquefied natural gas exporters shipping record amounts last year, some projects are still unable to reach full capacity.

International shipments of LNG from the Port of Gladstone totalled 20.58 million tonnes in 2018, setting a new 12-month record for the port.

In EnergyQuest's December month-in-review report chief executive Graeme Bethune said the three projects' exports grew by 0.3Mt.

Mr Bethune said the projects were still hampered by low gas supplies, which prevented them from producing expected amounts.

EnergyQuest said the project furtherest away from reaching capacity was Santos-owned GLNG.

The gas analyst estimated last year that GLNG ran at 54 per cent of nameplate capacity of 7.8Mt per year, exporting 4.2Mt in the 12 months.

"The east coast projects continue to perform below capacity, due to the increasingly tight gas supply in the east coast market," Mr Bethune said.

"There's a big difference between the projects though.

"APLNG is operating at a relatively high level of capacity (100 per cent), followed by QCLNG (93 per cent), which is also diverting gas into the domestic market and then GLNG (54 per cent).

"GLNG is still aiming to achieve 6Mt of exports a year but the total original contracts were 7.2Mt and they've got quite a way to go to reach that."

EnergyQuest found QCLNG was the only Gladstone project to increase its exports last year, from 6.5Mt in 2017 to 7.3Mt in 2018. APLNG and GLNG's exports dropped.

In 2018 Australian exports reached 69.5Mt, an increase of 23 per cent the year prior.