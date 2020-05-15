Menu
Gladstone Power's Lennox Evans in the under 18s first game of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival on Saturday October 5. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Basketball

Lloyd keeping basketball juniors in the hoop

NICK KOSSATCH
15th May 2020 9:24 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
BASKETBALL: New Gladstone Port City Power women and men's coach Scott Lloyd is embarking on an online crusade for juniors to help develop their game.

Lloyd, a former Brisbane Bullet-listed player at 18, Southern District Spartans junior and QBL South West Metro Pirates premiership player, did the first of his junior online skill session, for under-12s, during the week on the Gladstone Junior Basketball Association Facebook page.

"I'm looking forward to being heavily involved with the juniors," Lloyd said.

"Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience and even better a good time so we can get back on playing and doing what we love."

Meanwhile, the Queensland State League (formerly QBL) is currently in limbo and there will be a meeting on Friday to determine what would be the next step.

RELATED STORY: Gladstone Port City Power announce new coach

RELATED STORY: Page quits as Power men's coach

