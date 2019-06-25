Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEAM EFFORT: Kara Jensen, Trisha Blackmore, Sharron Allen and Amanda de Lucy from LJ Hooker Gladstone.
TEAM EFFORT: Kara Jensen, Trisha Blackmore, Sharron Allen and Amanda de Lucy from LJ Hooker Gladstone. Jessica Perkins
News

LJ Hooker raises more than $10k

Jessica Perkins
by
25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE team at LJ Hooker Gladstone has raised more than $10,000 at the Gladstone Relay for Life.

Led by Amanda de Lucy and Kara Jensen, the team began collecting donations for the Cancer Council 12 months ago and they have already exceeded their goal of $10,000.

They began raising funds within the office before opening it up to the community and organising events such as Bunnings barbecues, a trivia night and barefoot bowls.

Mrs Jensen said the out-of-office fundraisers were extremely helpful in reaching their goal and it was the final barbecue at Bunnings that got them over the $10,000 line.

Mrs Jensen said it felt amazing to reach that goal.

"We found a lot of people, particularly at the Bunnings barbecue, just donating to the donation tin even if they didn't purchase a sausage,” she said. They are hoping to raise more before the Relay for Life next month.

"It's been hard but it's very rewarding,” Mrsde Lucy said.

LJ Hooker team member Sharron Allen, a cancer survivor, said she was thrilled they had met their goal.

Mrs Allen, who is still receiving cancer treatment, said the money raised would help those affected by the disease. Relay for Life will be held at Chanel College from July 27-28.

cancer council queensland gladstone relay for life lj hooker gladstone relay for life
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    premium_icon Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    News 'This is about giving back the waterfront and facilities'.

    Retiree's dementia mission hits rough seas in Gladstone

    premium_icon Retiree's dementia mission hits rough seas in Gladstone

    News Bill ran into rough sees offshore of Gladstone but it won't stop him

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Special ceremony to celebrate Eileen's 100th birthday

    premium_icon Special ceremony to celebrate Eileen's 100th birthday

    News She married Max Murchie in 1942 and they had five children

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Chaplains prepare for fundraising ride

    premium_icon Chaplains prepare for fundraising ride

    News The ride will take place on August 3, starting at Many Peaks