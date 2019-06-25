LJ Hooker raises more than $10k

THE team at LJ Hooker Gladstone has raised more than $10,000 at the Gladstone Relay for Life.

Led by Amanda de Lucy and Kara Jensen, the team began collecting donations for the Cancer Council 12 months ago and they have already exceeded their goal of $10,000.

They began raising funds within the office before opening it up to the community and organising events such as Bunnings barbecues, a trivia night and barefoot bowls.

Mrs Jensen said the out-of-office fundraisers were extremely helpful in reaching their goal and it was the final barbecue at Bunnings that got them over the $10,000 line.

Mrs Jensen said it felt amazing to reach that goal.

"We found a lot of people, particularly at the Bunnings barbecue, just donating to the donation tin even if they didn't purchase a sausage,” she said. They are hoping to raise more before the Relay for Life next month.

"It's been hard but it's very rewarding,” Mrsde Lucy said.

LJ Hooker team member Sharron Allen, a cancer survivor, said she was thrilled they had met their goal.

Mrs Allen, who is still receiving cancer treatment, said the money raised would help those affected by the disease. Relay for Life will be held at Chanel College from July 27-28.