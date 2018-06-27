Livio Regano visits Calliope on an education mission

WARMING UP: Livio Regano told Calliope Year 6 students that in the future they "may not get winter any more”.

WARMING UP: Livio Regano told Calliope Year 6 students that in the future they "may not get winter any more”. Julia Bartrim

AMID cloudy skies and a cold wind, popular Channel 7 weather man and meteorologist Livio Regano blew into Calliope State School to talk weather.

His audience of about 70 Year 6 students, got the chance to pepper the TV personality with questions about natural disasters, climate change and why he became a meteorologist.

The last question was an easy one according to Mr Regano, who said he had been fascinated by the weather since he was a boy.

"We don't have any control over it, all we can do is sit there and watch it and try to understand it and I like that," he said.

"I like weather because it's just the wonder of nature."

Mr Regano pulled no punches when it came to discussing climate change.

"There's no sense pretending," he told his young audience.

"We keep measuring the temperatures and they keep going up.

"Even at the weather bureau, where I still work one day a week, they now add an extra 0.9 degrees Celsius to all the temperatures they forecast, because they know it's not what it used to be."

Mr Regano illustrated his point with real world examples. "In about five to 10 years time there'll be no ice left in summer in the North Pole," he said.

"It will be the first time in human history that we'll be able to sail a ship right across the North Pole without having to cut through ice.

"Enjoy the winter while you can, because some day in the future you may not get it any more." It was a sobering message but Mr Regano offset the bad news with his enthusiasm for the subject.

It had been his idea to conduct a series of talks with pupils in Queensland.

Calliope was his fourth stop on an eight-stop tour.

He's hoping his talks will convince a few of his listeners to consider meteorology as an occupation.

"At the age of school children, that's where their passions develop and their interests begin, that's when to sow the seed," he said.

"We have a problem in Australia, science is not pushed enough at schools."