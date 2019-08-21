Living with diabetes leads woman to fight for services

HEALTH KICK: Type 1 diabetes sufferer Jaceen Ross pictured in November last year after she was nominated for the Rod Kafer Diabetes Ambassador Award for the DANII Foundation World Diabetes Day Courage Awards. Jaceen is a member of the CQ Health Consumer and Community Advisory Committee.

HEALTH KICK: Type 1 diabetes sufferer Jaceen Ross pictured in November last year after she was nominated for the Rod Kafer Diabetes Ambassador Award for the DANII Foundation World Diabetes Day Courage Awards. Jaceen is a member of the CQ Health Consumer and Community Advisory Committee. Matt Taylor GLA131118BEAR

A GLADSTONE woman is encouraging others to share their experiences with the health system in a bid to promote change.

Jaceen Ross has been a member of CQ Health's Consumer and Community Advisory Committee since August last year, attending monthly meetings via videoconferencing.

Ms Ross has type 1 diabetes and has lived with the chronic disease for most of her life.

Keen to make a difference and be an advocate for patients, Ms Ross wants to see more patient-centred care.

She has used many health services over the years and is well aware that it can be a hard job navigating those services, and now shares those experiences as part of the committee.

"It was personal, to understand how things have been working and being able to give feedback on different policies and procedures, strategic designs, connecting with other patients or consumers if they're having struggles and helping them provide feedback," Ms Ross said.

"It's about connecting to get the best outcome and to help drive that wellness model of care."

The committee is recruiting new consumer members and Ms Ross is encouraging any residents who want to have their say on the local health service, to sign up.

"I believe it's helping to get heard," she said.

"It doesn't take up any more of your day than if you were sitting there thinking about how to change things.

"Connect with the right people, and other consumers that are relatable."

The committee is recruiting new consumer members.

To get involved, or to find out more, go to: health.qld.gov.au/cq/get-involved/.