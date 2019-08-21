Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEALTH KICK: Type 1 diabetes sufferer Jaceen Ross pictured in November last year after she was nominated for the Rod Kafer Diabetes Ambassador Award for the DANII Foundation World Diabetes Day Courage Awards. Jaceen is a member of the CQ Health Consumer and Community Advisory Committee.
HEALTH KICK: Type 1 diabetes sufferer Jaceen Ross pictured in November last year after she was nominated for the Rod Kafer Diabetes Ambassador Award for the DANII Foundation World Diabetes Day Courage Awards. Jaceen is a member of the CQ Health Consumer and Community Advisory Committee. Matt Taylor GLA131118BEAR
Health

Living with diabetes leads woman to fight for services

Tegan Annett
by
21st Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman is encouraging others to share their experiences with the health system in a bid to promote change.

Jaceen Ross has been a member of CQ Health's Consumer and Community Advisory Committee since August last year, attending monthly meetings via videoconferencing.

Ms Ross has type 1 diabetes and has lived with the chronic disease for most of her life.

Keen to make a difference and be an advocate for patients, Ms Ross wants to see more patient-centred care.

She has used many health services over the years and is well aware that it can be a hard job navigating those services, and now shares those experiences as part of the committee.

"It was personal, to understand how things have been working and being able to give feedback on different policies and procedures, strategic designs, connecting with other patients or consumers if they're having struggles and helping them provide feedback," Ms Ross said.

"It's about connecting to get the best outcome and to help drive that wellness model of care."

The committee is recruiting new consumer members and Ms Ross is encouraging any residents who want to have their say on the local health service, to sign up.

"I believe it's helping to get heard," she said.

"It doesn't take up any more of your day than if you were sitting there thinking about how to change things.

"Connect with the right people, and other consumers that are relatable."

The committee is recruiting new consumer members.

To get involved, or to find out more, go to: health.qld.gov.au/cq/get-involved/.

cq health diabetes gladstone hospital health public health
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    premium_icon Man blacks out after cocktail, gets naked at CBD

    News A MAN who ran around Gladstone CBD stark naked with his hands in the air has been court-ordered to be on good behaviour for the next three months.

    Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    premium_icon Council locks in 30-year lease for iconic Gladstone club

    News Bowls club exploring future options with long-term lease secured.

    DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    premium_icon DIVE IN: The luxurious Gladstone island open for business

    News When you can book your holiday at the new island open for business.

    Popular Boyne Island garage sale on the move

    premium_icon Popular Boyne Island garage sale on the move

    Community Friends of Bindaree is headed to a new location

    • 21st Aug 2019 10:00 AM