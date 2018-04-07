Living side by side in big-croc country

BE ALERT: Jase Andrews from All 4 Adventure has been travelling around rural Queensland and he's put together some tips on how to be vigilant around potential croc-infested regions.

IT'S no question that Australia has some of the world's fiercest and deadliest creatures.

The sea and land create no limitations for the crocodile, who sits right at the top of the food chain.

These guys have been maintaining the rivers since the dinosaurs roamed the Earth, making them the oldest living reptile.

Much like sharks, crocodiles have a bad reputation, causing them to be culled when attacks happen, however, most of these incidents are due to humans stepping into their territory.

No crocodile species have reached the point of extinction but most have become endangered.

If we intend on keeping our scaly neighbours from extinction, it's important we educate ourselves on their habits and triggers so that we can better co-exist.

Our crocodiles are part of our native ecosystem and it's our duty as Australians to meet them halfway by ensuring we are knowledgeable enough to avoid disaster.

Although crocodile attack rates are fairly low - only two per year - understanding preventative measures when going bush is paramount, for your sake and theirs.

Look down

Flattened vegetation, drag marks, and footprints are signs that a crocodile might not be far off. If there are fishermen nearby, be wary of fish scraps as there's a good chance of attracting a few crocs.

Don't be deceived by calm waters

Crocs love an afternoon basking in the sun so keep an eye out on the riverbanks. But keep in mind they like to submerge themselves in the water and wait for prey. If that isn't terrifying enough, crocs can hold their breath for up to an hour - all while slowing down their heart rate to a few beats per minute. You might not see movement in the water but that doesn't mean there's no danger floating nearby.

Stay in designated areas

Pay attention to the warning signs that state whether certain areas are "croc-infested waters”. If you don't see any signs, stay safe and always assume any body of water - particularly mangrove swamps and rivers - has a crocodile.

This means avoiding swimming, fishing or canoeing, especially in lesser-known bodies of water located in croc country.

Cold weather won't protect you

Being cold-blooded, crocs are generally more active during the warmer seasons but that doesn't mean they'll disappear for the rest of the year.

Crocs do travel

Even though freshwater crocs aren't known as man-eaters that doesn't mean you won't find their more aggressive counterpart, the salties, in their habitat.

Don't bother with zig-zagging

It's a common misconception that you should run away from crocs in a zig-zag because they supposedly can't make quick turns. These guy can run up to 18km/h so they could probably catch up to you. Instead aim for the nearest tree and climb as fast as you can. That said, they rarely attack on land and only chase after you if they feel threatened.

If worst comes to worst

If for whatever reason you find yourself near or within a crocodile's jaws, don't bother trying to pry open its mouth. Human strength is nothing against the strongest bite in the world and they'll only clamp on harder.

A jab to the eyes and punch in the nose should disorientate them and give you some chance of escape.

While crocs are perceived as scary and dangerous creatures, they actually don't pose that much of a threat to humans. Studies reveal you're more likely to be attacked by dogs and horses.

As long as we can better educate ourselves on how to be safe and vigilant around crocs, both humans and crocs can co-exist and explore peacefully in the same region.

For more information on All 4 Adventure, visit www.all4adventure.com.au.