Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Livestreaming of the Queensland Water Polo Queensland Premier League continues from the Valley Pool today.
Livestreaming of the Queensland Water Polo Queensland Premier League continues from the Valley Pool today.
Sport

LIVESTREAM WATER POLO: Queensland Premier League

by Andrew Dawson
25th Oct 2020 7:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Livestreaming of the Queensland Water Polo Queensland Premier League continues from the Valley Pool today, with another six games accessed here.

Australian players like Knox, Rhys Howden, Abby Andrews, Gabrielle Palm, Alice Williams, Nic Porter and the best of the Queensland Thunder and club talent were competing across six clubs in rounds 3 and 4.

This website will continue livestream the semi-finals on November 8 (Gold Coast Aquatic Centre) and the November 22 grand finals (Valley Pool)

 

LIVESTREAM SUNDAY

Round 3

Premier League Women

10am: Carina Leagues Warriors Merlo Mermaids

11.15am: Barracudas v North Brisbane Polo Bears

12:30pm: Gold Coast v Sunshine Coast

 

Round 4

Premier League Men

1.45pm: Kawana v Barracudas

3pm: Gold Coast v North Brisbane Polo Bears

4.15pm: River City v Carina Leagues Warriors

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY:

Qualifying rounds from Valley Pool

November 8

Semi-finals from Gold Coast Aquatic Centre

November 22

Grand final from Valley Pool

livestream water polo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pedestrian hit by car near Dawson Highway stall

        Premium Content Pedestrian hit by car near Dawson Highway stall

        News Paramedics are treating a man for reported pelvic injuries.

        Gladstone councillors show their allegiances at early voting

        Premium Content Gladstone councillors show their allegiances at early voting

        News “We’ve already taken over 7000 votes here,” Gladstone electorate returning officer...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Here are the top five stories you may have missed yesterday.

        REVEALED: Where the candidates say jobs will come

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where the candidates say jobs will come

        News “What will you do to ensure our children and people can obtain good secure jobs for...