Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL

LIVESTREAM: Watch teams battle in AFLQ Schools Cup

Tom Threadingham
16th Oct 2020 5:40 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 6:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rising school Aussie rules talents will have silverware glory on their minds when they hit the field to contest the AFLQ Schools Cup finals on the Sunshine Coast.

The semi-finals and grand finals will be held at Maroochydore Multisports Complex on Saturday, with seven schools in the mix.

All games will be livestreamed, with replays uploaded throughout the day.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

AFLQ Schools Cup

8.30am: AFLQ Cup: primary female semi-final 1: Oakleigh State School v Algester State School (Field 2)

9.10am: AFLQ Cup: primary female semi-final 2: Mooloolaba State School v Hillcrest Christian College (Field 2)

9.50am: AFLQ Cup: primary male semi-final 1: St Laurence's College v Stella Maris Catholic Primary School (Field 2)

10.30am: AFLQ Cup: primary male semi-final 2: Eatons Hill State School v Algester State School (Field 2)

11.15am: AFLQ Cup: primary female grand final: TBA

12pm: AFLQ Cup: primary male grand final: TBA

More Stories

Show More
afl aflq schools cup aussie rules football
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ business reaches ‘significant milestone’

        Premium Content CQ business reaches ‘significant milestone’

        Business The Gladstone Ports Corporation Berth surpassed an incredible milestone this week.

        MEET THE CANDIDATES: Independent Murray Peterson

        Premium Content MEET THE CANDIDATES: Independent Murray Peterson

        News “We need righteousness based on truth.”

        Man breached DVO because he ‘forgot’ the conditions

        Premium Content Man breached DVO because he ‘forgot’ the conditions

        News The 26-year-old said he didn’t realise he wasn’t allowed to be near the victim.

        Crews monitoring rural vegetation fire

        Premium Content Crews monitoring rural vegetation fire

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at Mount Tom.