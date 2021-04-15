Menu
Hockey

Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs – final day

15th Apr 2021 6:06 AM
The Hockey Australia U15s National Championships have reached their final day.

Livestream all the action to see which teams will take home gold, silver or bronze - you can also rewatch all the games here once they've concluded.

 

U15 FINAL DAY SCHEDULE

 

8:20 AM, Boys, Play-Off for 5/6, ACT v QLDM

8:40 AM, Girls, Bronze Medal Match, QLDM v VIC

10:00 AM, Girls, Play-Off for 5/6, WAB v QLDG

10:30 AM, Boys, Gold Medal Match, TAS v NSWS

11:40 AM, Boys, Bronze Medal Match, VIC v WAG

12:10 PM, Girls, Gold Medal Match, WAG v NSWS

 

MORE U15 ACTION:

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.

Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.

 

2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS

 

Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.

Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black

 

Originally published as Livestream: U15 Australian Hockey Champs - final day

