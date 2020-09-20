Menu
BASKETBALL CQ JUNIOR CARNIVAL U16s: Rockhampton's Anjana Perera
JANN HOULEY

Basketball

Livestream: State champs U16 basketball to play here

Melanie Plane
by
20th Sep 2020 7:18 PM
BEEN short of a bit of sport to watch in these COVID-19 times?

Never fear, The Morning Bulletin and The Observer are here and we're ramping up our livestreaming game.

We continue our foray into the world of community sport tomorrow with coverage of the under-16 Queensland Basketball Championships, being held in South East Queensland from Monday through to the finals on Thursday. 

You'll be able to see Rockhampton and Gladstone players in action in at Southern Districts (Rowland Cowan Stadium) for the U16 girls and in Logan (Cornubia Park Sports Centre & Logan Metro Sports Centre) for the U16 boys. 

Games begin at 8am Monday, with Rockhampton Cyclones taking on Southern Districts Trojans Black in the girls contest Gladstone Power going head-to-head with Southern Districts Titans in the boys competition. 

At 2pm, Gladstone Power take on Gold Coast Waves in the girls competition, but you'll have to wait another day to see the Rockhampton Rockets in action in the boys contest - with that side scheduled to play its first game of the competition at 8am Tuesday. 

Tune in to this website from 8am Monday to catch our talented players in action. 

