LIVESTREAM: Rip City ready to roll for top four showdown

The USC Rip City basketball team is looking to complete the double over opponents Gold Coast Rollers in round six of the Basketball Queensland QSL1 competition.

Both men and women Rip City teams currently sit in second place on the competition ladders and will look to stay there heading into Saturday's top four clash at Carrara Stadium.

Each game will be livestreamed as part of News Corp's Game of the Week with the women's match starting at 2pm followed by the men's clash at 4pm.

Rip City have already established themselves as a competition favourite and are looking to bounce back after they received their first loss of the season against the Southern Districts Spartans last week.

USC Rip City player, Josh Tueta, looks for support against Brisbane Capitals in a basketball match at the USC Sports Stadium.

After speaking with Courier Mail's Brayden Heslehurst earlier this week, Head coach Ben McGlynn said he was confident his team could get back on track this weekend.

"We are travelling well at the moment and like everyone, we're trying to get bodies on the floor and get rotations sorted," he said.

"Gold Coast are always tough at home and with size, length and athleticism, they cover plenty of bases.

"Matching physicality and energy early is key for us, they have plenty of guys who get out and fill the lanes, so limiting their transition opportunities will be something we need to look at."